Around 6,213 people get COVID-19 jabs in district

APP 11 Mar 2021

RAWALPINDI: As many as 6,213 people including senior citizens have got themselves vaccinated against the lethal corona virus (COVID-19) from 23 centers operating across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched in first week of the last month.

“The vaccination drive is being carried out simultaneously at different centers,” District Health Officer Dr Jawad Khalid told APP.

Sharing details, he said as many as 268 people had been inoculated the vaccine at Tehsil Headquarters Hospital (THQ) Taxila, 182 at THQ Murree, 290 at THQ Kahuta, 228 at THQ Gujar Khan, 154 at THQ Kotli Sattian, 291 THQ,Kallar Sayda, 996 Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology, 1324 Holy Family Hospital,657 DHQ Hospital,1375 Benazir Bhutto Hospital,116 Govt T.B sanatorium Samli and 332 at Shahbaz Sharif Complex.

He informed that the vaccine was also being administered at newly established centers at Tehsil office(TO) Taxila, TO Kalar syeda,TO Gujar Khan, TO Kotli Sattian,TO Murree,TO Potohar town,TO kahuta and Red Crescent center in Rawalpindi to cover the maximum number of the people having symptoms of the COVID-19.

Meanwhile the Deputy Commissioner office on Thursday informed that the district has received 14780 confirmed cases so far since the pandemic began.

“104,575 suspects have been brought to the quarantine facilities of the district, out of which 14,780 cases were tested positive, who were provided the required treatment and 12,428 discharged after recovery “he said.

The administration informed that results of 774 people were awaited while 90,984 were tested negative.

“Presently 48 C virus confirmed patients were admitted in different hospitals of the district including 16 belonged to Rawal Town,14 Potahar town, 9 Rawalpindi cantt , 4 Gujar Khan, 3 Kahuta, and one from Kalar Syeda and Murree each,” he added.

He said that 344 patients were quarantined in isolation at homes while no death was reported during the last 24 hours.

coronavirus vaccination Covid 19 jabs

