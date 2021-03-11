Markets
Australia shares set to rise at open, NZ up
- New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.3% by 2120 GMT.
11 Mar 2021
Australian shares were expected to open higher on Thursday as easing inflation fears helped Wall Street and other global stocks gain and the U.S Congress approved a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package.
The local share price index futures rose 0.5%, a 34-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed 0.8% lower on Wednesday.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.3% by 2120 GMT.
Pakistan reports over 2000 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, highest since January 29
Australia shares set to rise at open, NZ up
‘Senate election showed how we are losing our moral compass’: PM
UN Security Council condemns Myanmar violence, US blacklists army leader's children
Warren Buffett net worth surpasses $100bn: Forbes
Generation threatened as pandemic sets back childhood development: UNICEF
Govt sharpening focus on targeted subsidies: PM
ECP rejects PTI's petition seeking to block Gilani's victory notification
Uzbekistan to get access to Gwadar, Karachi ports: PM
Internet, mobile banking services: SBP asks banks not to levy charges
GST removal on locally-assembled units: Samsung, OPPO may start manufacturing cellphones
Housing and construction sector: Concern voiced over slow pace of approvals in Sindh
Read more stories
Comments