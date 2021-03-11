ANL 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.52%)
ASC 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.35%)
ASL 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1%)
AVN 78.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.64%)
BOP 8.94 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
BYCO 8.96 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.63%)
DGKC 117.70 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.68%)
EPCL 47.26 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.63%)
FCCL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.18%)
FFBL 25.82 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (4.11%)
FFL 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.05%)
HASCOL 9.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.2%)
HUBC 82.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.3%)
HUMNL 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.12%)
JSCL 21.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.41%)
KAPCO 39.86 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.43%)
KEL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
LOTCHEM 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.72%)
MLCF 43.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.18%)
PAEL 32.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.07%)
PIBTL 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.55%)
PPL 86.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.23%)
PRL 22.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
PTC 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.98%)
SILK 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.67%)
SNGP 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.39%)
TRG 126.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.56%)
UNITY 27.48 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.48%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
BR100 4,667 Increased By ▲ 11.21 (0.24%)
BR30 23,739 Increased By ▲ 88.87 (0.38%)
KSE100 43,738 Increased By ▲ 46.68 (0.11%)
KSE30 18,255 Decreased By ▼ -71.26 (-0.39%)
Australia shares set to rise at open, NZ up

  • New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.3% by 2120 GMT.
Reuters 11 Mar 2021

Australian shares were expected to open higher on Thursday as easing inflation fears helped Wall Street and other global stocks gain and the U.S Congress approved a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package.

The local share price index futures rose 0.5%, a 34-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed 0.8% lower on Wednesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.3% by 2120 GMT.

