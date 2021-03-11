ANL 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.52%)
ASC 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.7%)
ASL 23.31 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.26%)
AVN 78.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.62%)
BOP 8.94 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
BYCO 8.97 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.75%)
DGKC 117.90 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.86%)
EPCL 47.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.72%)
FCCL 23.04 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.35%)
FFBL 25.80 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (4.03%)
FFL 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.4%)
HASCOL 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.3%)
HUBC 82.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.49%)
JSCL 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.46%)
KAPCO 39.86 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.43%)
KEL 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
LOTCHEM 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.72%)
MLCF 43.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.18%)
PAEL 32.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.07%)
PIBTL 10.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.55%)
PPL 86.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.35%)
PRL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.66%)
PTC 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.22%)
SILK 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.67%)
SNGP 38.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.55%)
TRG 127.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.45%)
UNITY 27.51 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.59%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
BR100 4,673 Increased By ▲ 17.24 (0.37%)
BR30 23,784 Increased By ▲ 134.79 (0.57%)
KSE100 43,755 Increased By ▲ 63.45 (0.15%)
KSE30 18,261 Decreased By ▼ -64.77 (-0.35%)
Hong Kong stocks flat at start of trade

AFP 11 Mar 2021

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened flat Thursday morning following two days of gains, as welcome news about the passage of Joe Biden's stimulus was tempered by lingering inflation worries.

The Hang Seng Index inched up 2.46 points to 28,909.98.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.36 percent, or 12.17 points, to 3,369.00, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange rose 0.20 percent, or 4.35 points, to 2,169.70.

