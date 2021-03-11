ANL 31.06 Decreased By ▼ -2.94 (-8.65%)
KP flour millers demand increase in wheat quota

Recorder Report 11 Mar 2021

PESHAWAR: Flour millers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have urged the provincial government to immediately increase wheat quota to avoid smooth supply of flour in the open market.

Pakistan Flour Mills Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter (PFMA-KP) Provincial Chairman, Muhammad Naeem Butt in a statement here on Wednesday said that the wheat supply has been reduced thrice during month of February and March, which has caused smooth supply flour in the local market.

“7000 metric ton wheat as per quota was being supplied to flour mills across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the month of January on a daily basis, which has been decreased at 5000 metric ton in the present month, the flour millers said.

On the other hand, they said the check posts have been set up in different districts of Punjab to monitor and restrict movement of private wheat and flour to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Butt said the KP has much dependence on Punjab regarding wheat. He expressed fear that if in case the current situation persisted, it would create difficulties in smooth supply of flour in the open market resultantly it may cause an increase in prices of flour that would directly affect the poor masses.

The flour millers urged the provincial government, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, his advisor Khaliqur Rehman and Secretary Food Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to take prompt steps for amicable resolution of wheat issue in order to ensure smooth supply of flour in the open market. As the demand of flour would be increased in month of Shaban and Ramazan ul Mubarak, therefore, they urged the flour prices will go up amid surge in the demands, so the millers say that can’t be available to provide the flour in the open market as per increasing requirement, the issue couldn’t be resolved immediately.

