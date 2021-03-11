KARACHI: The Karachi Port handled 122,071 tonnes of cargo comprising 73,781 tonnes of import cargo and 48,290 tonnes of export cargo including 7,235 loaded and empty containers during the last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargos of 73,781 tonnes comprised of 27,929 tonnes of containerised cargo; 9,261 tonnes of wheat; 8,425 tonnes of oil/liquid cargo and 28,166 tonnes of bulk cargo.

The total export cargos of 48,290 tonnes comprised of 30,690 tonnes of containerised cargo; 15,000 tonnes of clinkers and 2,600 tonnes of 0il/Liquid cargo.

As many as 7,235 containers comprising of 2,271 containers of import and 4,964 containers of export were handled during the last 24 hours.

The break-up of imported containers shows 489 of 20’s and 831 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 60 of 40’s empty containers. Whereas that of exported containers shows 812 of 20’s and 687 of 40’s loaded containers while 298 of 20’s and 1,240 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

There were three vessels namely Athina Carras, Mozart, and AL Rawdah carrying soya been seeds and containers are currently at the berths.

There were five ships namely Vancouver, INCE Fortune, Rainbow Island 88,CMA CGM Racine and AL Shaffiah sailed out to sea during the reported period.

There are eight ships namely MT Quetta KMTC Colombo, Songa Neurnberg, Cosco Belgium, X Press Bardsey, Diyala, MOL Grandeur and Evanthia carrying Wheat, crude oil and containers expected to arrive on 10-3 2021 and 11-3-2021.

Port Qasim

A cargo volume of 175,488 tonnes comprising of 150,978tonnes of importscargo and 24,510tonnes export cargo,inclusive of containarized cargocarried 5,024 containers(3,734 TEUs imports and 1,290 TEUs export) was handledat the portduring last 24 hours.

Import cargo of 150,978 comprised of 70,964 tonnes of containerized cargo; 25,984 tonnes of gas oil;20,686 tonnes of coal; 20,490 tonnes of LNG; 10,695 tonnes of soya bean and 2,877 tonnes of project cargo. Total export cargo comprised of 24,510 tonnes of containerised cargo.

A total of nine ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them four ships Altus, Fairfield Eagle, Piramird and Southern Robin & another ship MOL Generosity carrying coal, gas oil, palm oil and containers are expected to take berth at PQEPT, PIBT, FOTCO, LCT, and QICT respectively on Wednesday, 10th March 2021. Two more ships Cape Male and CMA CGM Moliere with containers are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Thursday11th March 2021.

