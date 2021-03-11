Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
11 Mar 2021
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
===================================================================================================================
YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
===================================================================================================================
GlaxoSmithKline 31.12.2020 65% (F) 3,375.240 10.60 27.04.2021 21.04.2021 to
Pakistan Limited Year End 11:30.a.m. 27.04.2021
AGM
Fying Cement 2021 113.64% 23.03.2021 to
Company Limited Right Issue 30.03.2021
Saif Textile 31.03.2021 25.03.2021 to
Mills Limited 11:00.a.m. 31.03.2021
EOGM
Gulistan Spinning 31.03.2021 24.03.2021 to
Mills Limited 11:00.a.m. 31.03.2021
EOGM
Thal Industries 31.03.2021 25.03.2021 to
Corporation Limited 03:00.p.m. 31.03.2021
EOGM
Aruj Industries Limited 31.03.2021 24.03.2021 to
10:30.a.m. 31.03.2021
EOGM
Azgard Nine Limited 03.04.2021 27.03.2021 to
11:00.a.m. 03.04.2021
EOGM
Mughal Iron & Steel 19.04.2012. 12.04.2021 to
Industries Limited EOGM 19.04.2021
AN Textile Mills Ltd 31.03.2021 24.03.2021 to
02:00.p.m. 31.03.2021
EOGM
===================================================================================================================
