KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=================================================================================================================== YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) =================================================================================================================== GlaxoSmithKline 31.12.2020 65% (F) 3,375.240 10.60 27.04.2021 21.04.2021 to Pakistan Limited Year End 11:30.a.m. 27.04.2021 AGM Fying Cement 2021 113.64% 23.03.2021 to Company Limited Right Issue 30.03.2021 Saif Textile 31.03.2021 25.03.2021 to Mills Limited 11:00.a.m. 31.03.2021 EOGM Gulistan Spinning 31.03.2021 24.03.2021 to Mills Limited 11:00.a.m. 31.03.2021 EOGM Thal Industries 31.03.2021 25.03.2021 to Corporation Limited 03:00.p.m. 31.03.2021 EOGM Aruj Industries Limited 31.03.2021 24.03.2021 to 10:30.a.m. 31.03.2021 EOGM Azgard Nine Limited 03.04.2021 27.03.2021 to 11:00.a.m. 03.04.2021 EOGM Mughal Iron & Steel 19.04.2012. 12.04.2021 to Industries Limited EOGM 19.04.2021 AN Textile Mills Ltd 31.03.2021 24.03.2021 to 02:00.p.m. 31.03.2021 EOGM ===================================================================================================================

