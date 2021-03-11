ANL 31.06 Decreased By ▼ -2.94 (-8.65%)
ASC 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.38%)
ASL 23.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
AVN 78.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.85 (-6.94%)
BOP 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
BYCO 8.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.11%)
DGKC 115.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-1.61%)
EPCL 46.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.43%)
FCCL 22.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.84%)
FFBL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.71%)
FFL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
HASCOL 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
HUBC 82.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-2.37%)
HUMNL 6.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.38%)
JSCL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-6.93%)
KAPCO 39.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.24%)
KEL 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.78%)
LOTCHEM 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.57%)
MLCF 42.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.39%)
PAEL 32.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.21%)
PIBTL 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.22%)
POWER 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
PPL 86.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.04%)
PRL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-5.38%)
PTC 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.56%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.23%)
SNGP 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.62%)
TRG 127.70 Decreased By ▼ -8.70 (-6.38%)
UNITY 27.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-4.87%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,656 Decreased By ▼ -87.34 (-1.84%)
BR30 23,650 Decreased By ▼ -638.57 (-2.63%)
KSE100 43,692 Decreased By ▼ -531.23 (-1.2%)
KSE30 18,326 Decreased By ▼ -244.75 (-1.32%)
Markets

Dividend/Bonus Announcements

KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report 11 Mar 2021

KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

===================================================================================================================
                               YEAR                    Profit/(Loss)      EPS         ANNUAL             CLOSURE OF
                              ENDED/     DIVIDEND/         After          (Rs)       GENERAL                  SHARE
                           HALF YEARLY/    BONUS/         Taxation                   MEETING               TRANSFER
COMPANY                     QUARTERLY      RIGHT          (Rs. in                                             BOOKS
                             ACCOUNTS                     million)
===================================================================================================================
GlaxoSmithKline             31.12.2020    65% (F)         3,375.240      10.60       27.04.2021       21.04.2021 to
Pakistan Limited            Year End                                                 11:30.a.m.          27.04.2021
                                                                                     AGM
Fying Cement                2021          113.64%                                                     23.03.2021 to
Company Limited                                           Right Issue                                    30.03.2021
Saif Textile                                                                         31.03.2021       25.03.2021 to
Mills Limited                                                                        11:00.a.m.          31.03.2021
                                                                                     EOGM
Gulistan Spinning                                                                    31.03.2021       24.03.2021 to
Mills Limited                                                                        11:00.a.m.          31.03.2021
                                                                                     EOGM
Thal Industries                                                                      31.03.2021       25.03.2021 to
Corporation Limited                                                                  03:00.p.m.          31.03.2021
                                                                                     EOGM
Aruj Industries Limited                                                              31.03.2021       24.03.2021 to
                                                                                     10:30.a.m.          31.03.2021
                                                                                     EOGM
Azgard Nine Limited                                                                  03.04.2021       27.03.2021 to
                                                                                     11:00.a.m.          03.04.2021
                                                                                     EOGM
Mughal Iron & Steel                                                                  19.04.2012.      12.04.2021 to
Industries Limited                                                                   EOGM                19.04.2021
AN Textile Mills Ltd                                                                 31.03.2021       24.03.2021 to
                                                                                     02:00.p.m.          31.03.2021
                                                                                     EOGM
===================================================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

dividend GlaxoSmithKline Bonus announcements Azgard Nine Limited Aruj Industries Limited

