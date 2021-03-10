ANL 31.06 Decreased By ▼ -2.94 (-8.65%)
SAPM convenes meeting on prospective commercialization of SNF under Ehsaas

  • The cost of the diet study conducted in Pakistan indicates that a large portion (66%) of the population is not able to afford the cheapest possible nutritious diet.
APP Updated 10 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection (SAPM) Dr. Sania Nishtar Wednesday convened a consultative meeting on, ‘Prospective Commercialization of the Specialized Nutritious Foods (SNFs) Policy’ with Ehsaas Nashonuma stakeholders.

The meeting aimed to discuss the viability of commercialization of SNF, said a news release.

In the meeting, regulatory and fiscal hurdles were outlined and recommendations to manufacture and bring specialized nutrition food to the shelves of retail stores and pharmacies at affordable prices were discussed.

Nutrition is multisectoral element of Ehsaas and commercialization of SNF is included in the Ehsaas strategy as Policy #65 ‘Specialized nutrition food made available for stunted and wasted children in a cost- effective manner’.

The cost of the diet study conducted in Pakistan indicates that a large portion (66%) of the population is not able to afford the cheapest possible nutritious diet.

Ehsaas therefore, recognized the need for formulating a national commercialization policy to ensure easy and affordable access to affordable SNF”, said Dr. Nishtar while addressing the meeting.

“The SNF commercialization will utilize the 1,000 days window of opportunity and is clearly a major area for expansion to sustainably tackle the economic and social impact of malnutrition being faced by Pakistan”, she added.

It was agreed that in next meeting, the stakeholders will come up with a consolidated proposal featuring comprehensive frame of reference, business plan for commercialization of SNF, fiscal and regulatory recommendations, details of industry players in the market and their apex association along with risks and benefits.

The meeting brought together stakeholders in Pakistan from federal and provincial governments, the World Food Programme and other international development partners, and private sector to provide technical inputs for SNF commercialization policy framework for Pakistan, including specific practical steps to bring SNF to all sectors of the market.

