ANL 31.06 Decreased By ▼ -2.94 (-8.65%)
ASC 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.38%)
ASL 23.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
AVN 78.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.85 (-6.94%)
BOP 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
BYCO 8.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.11%)
DGKC 115.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-1.61%)
EPCL 46.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.43%)
FCCL 22.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.84%)
FFBL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.71%)
FFL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
HASCOL 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
HUBC 82.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-2.37%)
HUMNL 6.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.38%)
JSCL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-6.93%)
KAPCO 39.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.24%)
KEL 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.78%)
LOTCHEM 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.57%)
MLCF 42.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.39%)
PAEL 32.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.21%)
PIBTL 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.22%)
POWER 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
PPL 86.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.04%)
PRL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-5.38%)
PTC 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.56%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.23%)
SNGP 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.62%)
TRG 127.70 Decreased By ▼ -8.70 (-6.38%)
UNITY 27.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-4.87%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,656 Decreased By ▼ -87.34 (-1.84%)
BR30 23,650 Decreased By ▼ -638.57 (-2.63%)
KSE100 43,692 Decreased By ▼ -531.23 (-1.2%)
KSE30 18,326 Decreased By ▼ -244.75 (-1.32%)
Indian shares end higher for third straight day; Infosys top boost

  • The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index added 0.51% to close at 15,174.80, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex advanced 0.50% to end at 51,279.51.
  • The Nifty IT index closed 1.67% higher, with Infosys Ltd gaining 1.7% and providing the top boost to the Nifty 50.
Reuters 10 Mar 2021

BENGALURU: Indian shares notched their third straight session of gains on Wednesday, lifted by Infosys and other heavyweight information technology names, while auto stocks snapped a losing streak.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index added 0.51% to close at 15,174.80, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex advanced 0.50% to end at 51,279.51. The Nifty and Sensex have now gained 1.59% and 1.73%, respectively, this week.

A rebound in broader Asian markets from a two-month low also buoyed sentiment.

In domestic trading, nearly all major sectors rose.

The Nifty IT index closed 1.67% higher, with Infosys Ltd gaining 1.7% and providing the top boost to the Nifty 50.

The Nifty Auto Index ended up 0.91%, after falling for five straight sessions. The index was supported by data from an industry body that showed India's total passenger vehicle sales and two-wheeler sales for February rose 17.9% and 10.2%, respectively.

Shares of solar panels and solar cells makers such as Borosil Renewables Ltd and Indosolar Ltd closed up between 4.3% and 4.6%.

India will levy an import tax on solar modules and cells from April next year to boost local manufacturing, Reuters reported on Tuesday.

The Nifty energy index was among the few sectors to end in the red, shedding 0.28% and adding to its losses from the previous session.

Markets are closed on Thursday for a holiday.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index BSE Sensex India's Infosys Ltd Nifty Auto index

