ANL 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-3.53%)
ASC 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.03%)
ASL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.04%)
AVN 80.49 Decreased By ▼ -3.86 (-4.58%)
BOP 8.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.45%)
BYCO 8.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
DGKC 117.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.14%)
EPCL 46.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.64%)
FCCL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
FFBL 25.75 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.02%)
FFL 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
HASCOL 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.4%)
HUBC 83.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.18%)
HUMNL 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.81%)
JSCL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-3.1%)
KAPCO 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.48%)
KEL 3.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.93%)
MLCF 42.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.28%)
PAEL 32.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.91%)
PIBTL 10.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.85%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
PPL 86.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.93%)
PRL 23.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.03%)
PTC 8.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.48%)
SILK 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.42%)
SNGP 38.65 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.42%)
TRG 134.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-1.61%)
UNITY 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-4.35%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.78%)
BR100 4,694 Decreased By ▼ -48.97 (-1.03%)
BR30 23,997 Decreased By ▼ -291.48 (-1.2%)
KSE100 43,900 Decreased By ▼ -323.35 (-0.73%)
KSE30 18,409 Decreased By ▼ -162.06 (-0.87%)
NY cocoa may drop to $2,504

  • A break above $2,564 may lead to a gain to $2,639.
Reuters 10 Mar 2021

SINGAPORE: New York May cocoa may drop to $2,504 per tonne, as suggested by a retracement analysis.

The contract has remained below a resistance at $2,564 for two days. It is highly to extend its loss to $2,504.

The consolidation below $2,564 is taking the shape of a small triangle, which could be a part of more bearish pennant developing from the March 3 high of $2,667.

A break above $2,564 may lead to a gain to $2,639.

Note: The cocoa report is published twice a week - Wednesday and Friday.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

NY cocoa may drop to $2,504

