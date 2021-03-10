Election of Senate chairman: PPP seeks MQM-P's support once again

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has once again sought the support of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) for the election of Chairman Senate. In this regard, a three-member delegation of Sindh's ruling party reached Bahadurabad, the temporary headquarters of MQM-P. The delegation included Nasir Shah, Sharjeel Memon and Murtaza Wahab.

The PPP delegation said it did not matter if MQM did not support during the Senate election, it should play its role in making Yousaf Raza Gilani the Senate Chairman.

On this occasion, senior deputy convener of MQM's Rabita committee Amir Khan seemed displeased with PTI, saying the ruling party's performance was slow. He further said the final decision regarding who to support would be made by the Rabita Committee. The leaders of both parties also expressed their desire to work together in the future to resolve issues facing Sindh in a democratic manner.