Markets
LME official prices
LONDON: The following were Monday official prices....
10 Mar 2021
LONDON: The following were Monday official prices.
==================================================================================================
Aluminium Aluminium Copper Lead Nickel Tin Zinc Nasaac
Alloy
==================================================================================================
Cash Buyer 2201.00 2152.50 8992.50 1983.00 16115.00 26686.00 2742.50 2160.00
Cash Seller
& Settlement 2201.00 2152.50 8992.50 1983.00 16115.00 26686.00 2742.50 2160.00
3-months Buyer 2214.50 2163.50 8971.00 2001.00 16145.00 24250.00 2765.00 2208.50
3-months Seller 2214.50 2163.50 8971.00 2001.00 16145.00 24250.00 2765.00 2208.50
15-months Buyer - - - - - 22630.00 - -
15-months Seller - - - - - 22630.00 - -
27-months Buyer - - - - - - - -
27-months Seller - - - - - - - -
==================================================================================================
Source: London Metals Exchange.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.