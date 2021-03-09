ANL 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.3%)
ASC 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.35%)
ASL 23.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.03%)
AVN 84.35 Decreased By ▼ -5.75 (-6.38%)
BOP 8.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
BYCO 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-4.66%)
DGKC 117.65 Decreased By ▼ -9.50 (-7.47%)
EPCL 46.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.27%)
FCCL 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-4.98%)
FFBL 25.49 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.59%)
FFL 14.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.51%)
HASCOL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.37%)
HUBC 83.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.23%)
HUMNL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.76%)
JSCL 23.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-6.44%)
KAPCO 40.60 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.84%)
KEL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.04%)
LOTCHEM 14.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
MLCF 43.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.05%)
PAEL 33.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-5.44%)
PIBTL 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.82%)
POWER 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-6.95%)
PPL 87.51 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-2.77%)
PRL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-6.1%)
PTC 8.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.14%)
SILK 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.88%)
SNGP 38.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-3.46%)
TRG 136.40 Decreased By ▼ -6.60 (-4.62%)
UNITY 28.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-6.44%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-6.57%)
BR100 4,743 Decreased By ▼ -92.88 (-1.92%)
BR30 24,288 Decreased By ▼ -685.06 (-2.74%)
KSE100 44,223 Decreased By ▼ -828.14 (-1.84%)
KSE30 18,571 Decreased By ▼ -300.13 (-1.59%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Continental expects return to net profit despite chip shortage

  • Continental reported a 12.7% drop in group sales, citing falling revenue in its Automotive, Rubber and Powertrain divisions.
  • Its net loss attributable to shareholders narrowed to 962 million euros ($1.14 billion) in 2020, compared with a 1.23 billion euro loss the previous year, thanks to heavy costs cuts and restructuring measures.
Reuters 09 Mar 2021

BERLIN: Continental AG expects to return to net profit this year despite a microchip shortage that is expected to drag on for months, the German automotive parts maker said after reporting a full-year net loss of nearly a billion euros.

The world's second-largest automotive supplier is feeling the impact of the chip shortage, which has forced global automakers to shut assembly lines, especially in the first quarter, CEO Nikolai Setzer said on a call after reporting 2020 results.

Continental reported a 12.7% drop in group sales, citing falling revenue in its Automotive, Rubber and Powertrain divisions.

Its net loss attributable to shareholders narrowed to 962 million euros ($1.14 billion) in 2020, compared with a 1.23 billion euro loss the previous year, thanks to heavy costs cuts and restructuring measures.

Continental shares were down 7% at 1404 GMT, making it the biggest loser on Germany's blue-chip DAX index.

The company said it expects 2021 sales to reach 40.5 billion to 42.5 billion euros, up from to 37.7 billion euros last year. That is expected to help the company to a net profit for the first time in two years, it said, though it could not give a more specific forecast.

The outlook accounted for additional logistics expenses of about 200 million euros because of semiconductor supply bottlenecks, plus development expenses of 200 million to 250 million euros in its autonomous mobility and safety unit.

Finance chief Wolfgang Schaefer said Continental gave clients early warning of the expected chip shortage.

The company said it would adjust its outlook for 2021 depending on the outcome of the spin-off of powertrain unit Vitesco, which is planned for the second half of the year.

automotive world's second largest automotive supplier microchip shortage Continental AG

Continental expects return to net profit despite chip shortage

PM says voting process should be made transparent, stresses use of EVM technology

NEPRA approves electricity hike of Rs 0.89 per unit

Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly adopts resolution demanding interim provisional status for the region

Sindh, Punjab collectively report 926 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

UN envoy in Doha to push on Afghan peace process

Red rally continues at PSX as KSE-100 Index bleeds over 1,000 points

Gen Carter, COAS Bajwa discuss Afghan peace process and security issues

SHC turns down Vawda’s plea to stay disqualification proceedings

Pakistani Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai signs Apple TV deal

Buckingham Palace in crisis after Harry and Meghan unload on royal family

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters