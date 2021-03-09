PSX loses 828 points to close at 44,222 points

ISLAMABAD: The KSE-100 index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Tuesday witnessed bearish trend, losing 828.15 points, with negative change of 1.84 percent, closing at 44,222.91 points against 45,051.06 points on the last working day.

A total 492,314,221 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 459,870,921 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs23.429 billion against Rs24.751 billion previous day.

As many as 374 companies’ transacted shares in the stock market, 55 of them recorded gain and 301 sustained losses whereas the share price of 18 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Ghani Glo Hol with a volume of 41,233,500 shares and price per share of Rs 22.84, Unity Food Ltd with a volume of 33,334,835 and price per share of Rs28.87 and TRG Pak Ltd with volume of 25,522,059 and price per share of Rs137.16.

Bata (Pak) witnessed maximum increase of Rs102.83 per share, closing at Rs2132.85 while Sapphire Fiber increased by Rs43.12 per share closing at Rs884.

Unilever Foods recorded maximum decrease of Rs499 per share, closing at Rs14000 whereas Nestle Pakistan was runner up with the decrease of Rs163.33 per share, closing at Rs5926.67.