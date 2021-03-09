Bulgaria to connect day-ahead power market with Greece in May

SOFIA: Bulgaria's power exchange plans to connect its day-ahead power market with neighbouring Greece in May as a first step to linking with other European markets and increasing liquidity.

The Independent Bulgarian Energy Exchange (IBEX) said it would run tests, including with market participants, from March 16 to end-April before the coupling with Greece goes live.

IBEX is working on coupling market with Romania in August. This will further boost Europe's integrated day-ahead power trading market once Romania, Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary theirs to other parts of Europe by the end of 2021.

Since it began operating in 2016, IBEX now offers day-ahead, intraday and bilateral contracts as part of the Balkan country's efforts to fully liberalise its energy market.

Bulgaria still regulates household electricity prices, but plans to gradually liberalise them by the end of 2025.