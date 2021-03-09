ANL 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.3%)
ASC 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.35%)
ASL 23.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.03%)
AVN 84.35 Decreased By ▼ -5.75 (-6.38%)
BOP 8.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
BYCO 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-4.66%)
DGKC 117.65 Decreased By ▼ -9.50 (-7.47%)
EPCL 46.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.27%)
FCCL 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-4.98%)
FFBL 25.49 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.59%)
FFL 14.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.51%)
HASCOL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.37%)
HUBC 83.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.23%)
HUMNL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.76%)
JSCL 23.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-6.44%)
KAPCO 40.60 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.84%)
KEL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.04%)
LOTCHEM 14.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
MLCF 43.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.05%)
PAEL 33.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-5.44%)
PIBTL 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.82%)
POWER 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-6.95%)
PPL 87.51 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-2.77%)
PRL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-6.1%)
PTC 8.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.14%)
SILK 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.88%)
SNGP 38.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-3.46%)
TRG 136.40 Decreased By ▼ -6.60 (-4.62%)
UNITY 28.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-6.44%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-6.57%)
BR100 4,743 Decreased By ▼ -92.88 (-1.92%)
BR30 24,288 Decreased By ▼ -685.06 (-2.74%)
KSE100 44,223 Decreased By ▼ -828.14 (-1.84%)
KSE30 18,571 Decreased By ▼ -300.13 (-1.59%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Neymar loses battle to be fit for Barcelona showdown

  • Neymar has been out of action since mid-February after picking up the thigh injury in PSG's French Cup victory over Caen.
AFP 09 Mar 2021

PARIS: Neymar will not be available for Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League decider with Barcelona after failing to shake off a thigh injury, the French champions said on Tuesday.

In a statement, PSG said that Brazil forward Neymar "will continue his individual training", saying that a new assessment would be made "in the coming days".

The 29-year-old had begun training with the squad again last week but will not return in time for Wednesday's last 16, second leg clash with his former club at the Parc des Princes.

Neymar has been out of action since mid-February after picking up the thigh injury in PSG's French Cup victory over Caen.

The injury meant he also missed the first leg at the Camp Nou, which PSG won 4-1.

Barcelona PSG Champions League Neymar

Neymar loses battle to be fit for Barcelona showdown

PM says voting process should be made transparent, stresses use of EVM technology

NEPRA approves electricity hike of Rs 0.89 per unit

Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly adopts resolution demanding interim provisional status for the region

Sindh, Punjab collectively report 926 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

UN envoy in Doha to push on Afghan peace process

Red rally continues at PSX as KSE-100 Index bleeds over 1,000 points

Gen Carter, COAS Bajwa discuss Afghan peace process and security issues

SHC turns down Vawda’s plea to stay disqualification proceedings

Pakistani Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai signs Apple TV deal

Buckingham Palace in crisis after Harry and Meghan unload on royal family

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters