New ways of the new age

  • This car financing mode has proven to be successful in giving more and more people from different socio-economic classes the power of buying and eventually owning a new car.
  • One of the major automobile OEM is offering special financing deal on All New Alto AGS & WagonR VXL, you will be saving up to Rs. 159,577* on the complete amount.
BR Web Desk Updated 09 Mar 2021

2021 has started but with the repercussions of 2020 well embossed in our society. Everything has witnessed a significant change in one manner or the other, be it our way of thinking, our way of living, climate or almost anything that was once known to us is now different.

The change is prominent even in our ways of buying or selling. The world was moving towards a digital age but with the pandemic scourging the whole world, the process paced up ten folds. Digital transactions have taken over in person transactions, easier and more convenient way will always be chosen over time consuming and full of hassle tasks.

Something similar like that has affected the automobile industry in Pakistan. People have started to opt for innovative ways of payments like leasing or car loans rather than paying the full amount in one go. This car financing mode has proven to be successful in giving more and more people from different socio-economic classes the power of buying and eventually owning a new car.

One of the major automobile OEM is offering special financing deal on All New Alto AGS & WagonR VXL, you will be saving up to Rs. 159,577* on the complete amount by getting free registration, free maintenance, special mark-up rates, special insurance rates and even preferred delivery of your car, Offer is valid only with Suzuki partner Banks.

For more information visit your nearest Suzuki authorized dealership.

*Offer valid only on All New Alto AGS and WagonR VXL.

Book Now: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1ruvgHM4Oj8mCF7STNMhhy67NYC5uskB6acOFP2wDA/edit

