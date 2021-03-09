ANL 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-6.61%)
ASC 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.81%)
ASL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.29%)
AVN 83.91 Decreased By ▼ -6.19 (-6.87%)
BOP 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.89%)
BYCO 8.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-5.08%)
DGKC 118.80 Decreased By ▼ -8.35 (-6.57%)
EPCL 47.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.63%)
FCCL 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-4.98%)
FFBL 25.60 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.03%)
FFL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.04%)
HASCOL 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-4.04%)
HUBC 82.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.19%)
HUMNL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-5.26%)
JSCL 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-5.57%)
KAPCO 40.36 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
KEL 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.53%)
LOTCHEM 13.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.63%)
MLCF 43.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.27%)
PAEL 32.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-5.87%)
PIBTL 10.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.2%)
POWER 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-5.42%)
PPL 88.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.22%)
PRL 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-5.72%)
PTC 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.91%)
SILK 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.43%)
SNGP 38.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-4.31%)
TRG 136.02 Decreased By ▼ -6.98 (-4.88%)
UNITY 28.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-6.41%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-7.3%)
BR100 4,738 Decreased By ▼ -97.9 (-2.02%)
BR30 24,218 Decreased By ▼ -755.61 (-3.03%)
KSE100 44,151 Decreased By ▼ -900.35 (-2%)
KSE30 18,536 Decreased By ▼ -334.34 (-1.77%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UN envoy in Doha to push on Afghan peace process

  • The US government said on Sunday that all options remain on the table for its remaining 2,500 troops in Afghanistan and that it had made no decisions about its military commitment after May 1.
Reuters 09 Mar 2021

DUBAI: The United Nation's envoy for Afghanistan is due to arrive in Qatar on Tuesday to meet with Afghan government and Taliban representatives this week in a fresh push on the fractious Afghan peace process, two sources familiar with the talks said.

The visit comes as the United States is seeking to shake-up the stalled Qatari-hosted talks between the warring sides, including proposals for an interim government.

UN Secretary-General's Special Representative for Afghanistan Deborah Lyons was also expected to with meet US special envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad and Qatari officials during the visit, the sources said.

These are crucial meetings as the outcome will decide the fate of year-long talks in Doha whether they should be continued or put under a moratorium, one of the sources said.

With peace negotiations in the Qatari capital making little progress and violence in Afghanistan escalating, the United States is trying to build consensus around alternative options with all Afghan sides and key regional players.

Khalilzad has visited Afghanistan, Pakistan and Qatar over the past week.

Former US President Donald Trump's administration signed a troop withdrawal deal with the Taliban in February 2020 under which all international forces were expected to leave the country by May 1.

However, violence has risen and NATO officials say some conditions of the deal, including the Taliban cutting ties with international militant groups, have not been met, which the Taliban disputes.

The US government said on Sunday that all options remain on the table for its remaining 2,500 troops in Afghanistan and that it had made no decisions about its military commitment after May 1.

The State Department comments came after reports emerged that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had made a new urgent push for a UN-led peace effort, warning the US military was considering exiting Afghanistan by May 1.

Zalmay Khalilzad Qatar Afghanistan UNITED NATION UN Secretary General Antony Blinken Zalmay Khalilzad's

UN envoy in Doha to push on Afghan peace process

Sindh, Punjab collectively report 926 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

Red rally continues at PSX as KSE-100 Index bleeds over 1,000 points

Gen Carter, COAS Bajwa discuss Afghan peace process and security issues

SHC turns down Vawda’s plea to stay disqualification proceedings

Pakistani Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai signs Apple TV deal

Buckingham Palace in crisis after Harry and Meghan unload on royal family

Biden halts drone strikes outside of war zones where US troops deployed

Cabinet likely to approve SBP bill today

US says visa applicants denied due to Trump 'Muslim ban' can reapply

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters