Gen Carter, COAS Bajwa discuss Afghan peace process and security issues

(Karachi) UK Army's Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Sir Nicholas Patrick Carter called on Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, a statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) stated on Tuesday.

As per ISPR, matters of mutual interests including the Afghan peace process, security and defence cooperation as well as evolving global geostrategic environment were discussed.

The visiting dignitary acknowledged Pakistan’s continuous efforts for peace and stability in the region and pledged to further enhance bilateral relations between both countries.

Earlier, United States Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad called on General Bajwa at the General Headquarters. During the meeting, matters pertaining to the regional security situation and the Afghan peace process were discussed.

Zalmay Khalilzad lauded the efforts of Pakistan for peace in the region during his meeting with COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa.