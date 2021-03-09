Markets
LNG tanker Boris Davydov to arrive at British terminal on March 14
- The tanker has a capacity of about 170,000 cubic metres and is coming from Russia.
Updated 09 Mar 2021
LONDON: Liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker Boris Davydov is scheduled to arrive at Britain's Isle of Grain terminal on March 14, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.
The tanker has a capacity of about 170,000 cubic metres and is coming from Russia.
