ANL 33.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-3.59%)
ASC 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.73%)
ASL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.29%)
AVN 85.20 Decreased By ▼ -4.90 (-5.44%)
BOP 8.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
BYCO 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.81%)
DGKC 121.80 Decreased By ▼ -5.35 (-4.21%)
EPCL 46.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.16%)
FCCL 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-5.4%)
FFBL 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.64%)
FFL 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.35%)
HASCOL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.75%)
HUBC 83.94 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.17%)
HUMNL 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.16%)
JSCL 24.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-3.34%)
KAPCO 38.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-4.07%)
KEL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.04%)
LOTCHEM 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.48%)
MLCF 42.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-3.3%)
PAEL 33.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-4.73%)
PIBTL 10.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.93%)
POWER 9.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.78%)
PPL 89.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.78%)
PRL 24.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.77%)
PTC 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.09%)
SILK 1.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 38.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-3.46%)
TRG 137.40 Decreased By ▼ -5.60 (-3.92%)
UNITY 29.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-4.07%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.84%)
BR100 4,777 Decreased By ▼ -59.66 (-1.23%)
BR30 24,411 Decreased By ▼ -562.53 (-2.25%)
KSE100 44,422 Decreased By ▼ -628.84 (-1.4%)
KSE30 18,650 Decreased By ▼ -220.54 (-1.17%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Flour mills demand govt to allow private sector import wheat.

  • He said that quota should be given on the basis of equality instead of population as getting quota on the basis of equality would end the shortage of flour and reduce the prices.
Ali Ahmed 09 Mar 2021

Chairman Flour Mills Association Asim Raza has demanded the government should allow the private sector to import wheat.

Addressing a meeting of Flour Mills Association in Lahore, Chairman Asim Raza said that the government was issuing wheat quota on the basis of population.

He said that quota should be given on the basis of equality instead of the population as getting quota on the basis of equality would end the shortage of flour and reduce the prices.

It should be noted that flour is still being sold at higher prices in different cities of the country and in Karachi, flour has been sold at the highest price in recent days.

Earlier, some seven international suppliers have shown interest in supplying the commodity at a price ranging from $332.44 to $352.95 per metric ton. The state-run grain trader is importing wheat on the directives of the federal government to avoid wheat shortage in the domestic market as the country’s last year wheat production was less than demand.

Following the advice of Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet so far TCP has imported some 2 million metric tons wheat for the domestic consumption. Two more wheat shipments of 55,000 metric tons each are expected to reach Pakistan during next week.

Wheat Flour Mills Association wheat shortage

Flour mills demand govt to allow private sector import wheat.

SHC turns down Vawda’s plea to stay disqualification proceedings

Pakistani Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai signs Apple TV deal

Buckingham Palace in crisis after Harry and Meghan unload on royal family

Biden halts drone strikes outside of war zones where US troops deployed

Cabinet likely to approve SBP bill today

US says visa applicants denied due to Trump 'Muslim ban' can reapply

PTI MNAs move ECP again against Gilani

Govt to start food stamp programme

Sharp increase in Covid-19 cases: NCOC to review decision on reopening of schools, cinemas

Power Division, NTDC BoD lock horns over selection of MD

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters