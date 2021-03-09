ANL 33.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-3.59%)
ASC 14.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.38%)
ASL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.29%)
AVN 85.02 Decreased By ▼ -5.08 (-5.64%)
BOP 8.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
BYCO 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.23%)
DGKC 121.80 Decreased By ▼ -5.35 (-4.21%)
EPCL 46.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.16%)
FCCL 22.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.19%)
FFBL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
FFL 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.35%)
HASCOL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.75%)
HUBC 83.93 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.16%)
HUMNL 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.16%)
JSCL 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.58%)
KAPCO 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-4.37%)
KEL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.04%)
LOTCHEM 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.26%)
MLCF 42.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-3.41%)
PAEL 33.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-4.5%)
PIBTL 10.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.93%)
POWER 9.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.78%)
PPL 89.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.78%)
PRL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-5.13%)
PTC 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.09%)
SILK 1.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 37.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-4.82%)
TRG 137.40 Decreased By ▼ -5.60 (-3.92%)
UNITY 29.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-4.07%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.84%)
BR100 4,770 Decreased By ▼ -66.41 (-1.37%)
BR30 24,360 Decreased By ▼ -612.85 (-2.45%)
KSE100 44,372 Decreased By ▼ -679.11 (-1.51%)
KSE30 18,628 Decreased By ▼ -242.83 (-1.29%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

NZ skipper Williamson out of Bangladesh series with elbow injury

  • "Kane loves playing for his country -- so it hasn't been an easy decision to step back," Stead said.
Reuters 09 Mar 2021

WELLINGTON: New Zealand captain Kane Williamson will miss the one-day series against Bangladesh with an elbow problem, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) said on Tuesday.

Williamson, who led the 'Black Caps' to a 3-2 T20 series win over Australia on Sunday, has a small tear in his left elbow tendon and had been "experiencing irritation" in the latter half of the summer, NZC said in a statement.

"Kane has been managing the elbow injury to varying degrees this summer and unfortunately it hasn't improved," NZC Medical Manager Dayle Shackel said.

"He obviously has a high volume of training and playing across the three formats, which has inhibited his ability to recover.

"We believe he now needs a period of rest and rehabilitation to get the injury right.

"Time-frames can vary but we're hopeful that, after an initial rest, he should be able to begin rehabilitation next week."

Coach Gary Stead said it was a blow to lose Williamson for the three-game ODI series against Bangladesh, which starts on March 20, but it was the right call.

"Kane loves playing for his country -- so it hasn't been an easy decision to step back," Stead said.

"A batsman's front elbow is crucial to his game and with the injury not improving it was clear something needed to be done.

"We've got a huge year of cricket ahead with an England test tour and ICC World Test Championship final first up in May and June, and we want to make sure we have Kane fit and firing for that."

Kane Williamson New Zealand Cricket Dayle Shackel NZC Medical Manager

NZ skipper Williamson out of Bangladesh series with elbow injury

SHC turns down Vawda’s plea to stay disqualification proceedings

Pakistani Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai signs Apple TV deal

Buckingham Palace in crisis after Harry and Meghan unload on royal family

Biden halts drone strikes outside of war zones where US troops deployed

Cabinet likely to approve SBP bill today

US says visa applicants denied due to Trump 'Muslim ban' can reapply

PTI MNAs move ECP again against Gilani

Govt to start food stamp programme

Sharp increase in Covid-19 cases: NCOC to review decision on reopening of schools, cinemas

Power Division, NTDC BoD lock horns over selection of MD

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters