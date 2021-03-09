ACCA for adopting use of gender responsive budgeting

KARACHI: To mark International Women’s Day, ACCA (the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants) is urging more governments to adopt the use of Gender Responsive Budgeting (GRB) to ensure that women and men benefit equally from the economic recovery out of Covid-19, and to guarantee a stop to inequality.

According to the UN’s global Covid-19 Global Gender Response Tracker, while 164 countries have GRB in some form, just 25 - such as New Zealand and Trinidad and Tobago - have demonstrated an holistic approach by applying measures that span across unpaid care, violence against women and women’s economic security. The global body for accountants and finance professionals says that governments need to rethink their economic recovery policies. To guide them, ACCA has issued a toolkit about how accountants can place GRB into their everyday roles and responsibilities.—PR

