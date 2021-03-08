Business & Finance
Brazil to get extra 5mn COVID-19 doses from Pfizer
08 Mar 2021
BRASILIA: Brazil's Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said on Monday that Pfizer Inc will deliver an additional 5 million COVID-19 vaccination doses, which would increase the number of shots expected from the drugmaker by the end of June to 14 million.
Speaking in Brasilia, Guedes said President Jair Bolsonaro had spoken with the global head of Pfizer and was scheduled to speak with the head of Janssen, the pharmaceutical subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson.
The government last week said it intended to buy 100 million doses from Pfizer and 38 million from Janssen through the end of December.
