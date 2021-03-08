ANL 34.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.35%)
ASC 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.02%)
ASL 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-7.17%)
AVN 90.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-2.28%)
BOP 8.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.75%)
BYCO 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.06%)
DGKC 127.15 Decreased By ▼ -7.55 (-5.61%)
EPCL 47.30 Decreased By ▼ -3.32 (-6.56%)
FCCL 23.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3%)
FFBL 25.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.98%)
FFL 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-4.45%)
HASCOL 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.61%)
HUBC 83.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.53 (-2.93%)
HUMNL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-5.27%)
JSCL 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.95%)
KAPCO 40.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-3.1%)
KEL 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.24%)
LOTCHEM 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.42%)
MLCF 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.42 (-5.21%)
PAEL 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-6.31%)
PIBTL 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.85%)
POWER 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.59%)
PPL 90.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.99%)
PRL 25.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-4.24%)
PTC 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.26%)
SILK 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.44%)
SNGP 39.87 Decreased By ▼ -2.84 (-6.65%)
TRG 143.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-2.12%)
UNITY 30.73 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.75%)
WTL 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.84%)
BR100 4,836 Decreased By ▼ -128.86 (-2.6%)
BR30 24,973 Decreased By ▼ -780.65 (-3.03%)
KSE100 45,051 Decreased By ▼ -786.3 (-1.72%)
KSE30 18,871 Decreased By ▼ -303.1 (-1.58%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Brazil to get extra 5mn COVID-19 doses from Pfizer

  • Speaking in Brasilia, Guedes said President Jair Bolsonaro had spoken with the global head of Pfizer and was scheduled to speak with the head of Janssen, the pharmaceutical subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson.
  • The government last week said it intended to buy 100 million doses from Pfizer and 38 million from Janssen through the end of December.
Reuters 08 Mar 2021

BRASILIA: Brazil's Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said on Monday that Pfizer Inc will deliver an additional 5 million COVID-19 vaccination doses, which would increase the number of shots expected from the drugmaker by the end of June to 14 million.

Speaking in Brasilia, Guedes said President Jair Bolsonaro had spoken with the global head of Pfizer and was scheduled to speak with the head of Janssen, the pharmaceutical subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson.

The government last week said it intended to buy 100 million doses from Pfizer and 38 million from Janssen through the end of December.

COVID 19 Paulo Guedes COVID vaccines Pfizer vaccines Pfizer shot Brazil's Economy Minister

Brazil to get extra 5mn COVID-19 doses from Pfizer

Khalilzad, COAS Bajwa discuss Afghan peace process

PM Imran vows to bring election reforms to eliminate corrupt practices

Surge in COVID cases: Govt to reconsider decision of reopening schools

ECP forms committees to investigate NA-75 by-elections

Sindh's COVID-19 positivity ratio rises in first week of March

Four terrorists killed in North, South Waziristan IBO: ISPR

'We did everything we could' to stay in royal family: Harry

10 years on, no peace after war in Syria

Covid's impact could mean millions more child marriages: Unicef

There is need for effective action against global spread of fake COVID-19 vaccines, Pakistan urges world

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters