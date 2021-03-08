Researchers develop face masks that can detect COVID-19

In another development in early detection of the COVID-19, a team of researchers at the University of California, San Diego have developed sensors that can detect the coronavirus in a person wearing a mask.

As per details, experts say that whenever a patient infected with the coronavirus wears a mask with this sensor and breathes, the color of this sensor will change, which will confirm the coronavirus presence.

Experts have applied color-changing patches to the mask that can detect the presence of COVID-19, which causes coronavirus through a person's breath or saliva.

However, the purpose of this sensor is not to substitute the COVID-19 test, but to seek treatment once the virus is known.

The US National Institutes of Health has provided a $1.3 million grant to the University of California for the project.

The research team will partner with a production company to develop sensors for those working in hazardous environments related to the coronavirus, and the cost of these sensors will be kept low to facilitate day-to-day testing.

It was further learned that the sensors would soon be sold worldwide at extremely low prices so that everyone could easily buy the sensor and even identify the corona virus by wearing it on a mask.