ANL 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.72%)
ASC 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.83%)
ASL 25.10 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.53%)
AVN 92.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.32%)
BOP 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.88%)
BYCO 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.55%)
DGKC 134.70 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (1.9%)
EPCL 50.62 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.04%)
FCCL 24.63 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.36%)
FFBL 25.86 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (5.98%)
FFL 15.49 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.13%)
HASCOL 10.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 86.33 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (1.45%)
HUMNL 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4%)
JSCL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.58%)
KAPCO 41.55 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (7.23%)
KEL 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.01%)
LOTCHEM 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
MLCF 46.42 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.18%)
PAEL 37.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.5%)
PIBTL 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.36%)
POWER 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.99%)
PPL 90.90 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.34%)
PRL 26.86 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.32%)
PTC 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.28%)
SILK 1.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.71 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.16%)
TRG 146.10 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (2.1%)
UNITY 30.20 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.38%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.7%)
BR100 4,965 Increased By ▲ 76.98 (1.57%)
BR30 25,754 Increased By ▲ 477.72 (1.89%)
KSE100 45,837 Increased By ▲ 558.82 (1.23%)
KSE30 19,174 Increased By ▲ 275.54 (1.46%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

UK's newly posted envoy to India raises Kashmir issue

  • Ellis emphasised on changing global order and finding a just solution to the Kashmir conflict
  • The UK envoy also expressed the desire to travel to Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir
Fahad Zulfikar 07 Mar 2021

(Karachi) Raising the Kashmir issue in his first press briefing after assuming responsibility as the new High Commissioner of United Kingdom, Alex W Ellis said that the British government is concerned about the matter and is keen to get up there and analyze the ground situation, India Today reported.

In his first press interaction in New Delhi, Ellis emphasised on changing global order and finding a just solution to the Kashmir conflict.

The UK envoy also expressed the desire to travel Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. "We are keen to go. I think you know we talked to the government about Kashmir. We are keen to get up there to have a look," he remarked.

Earlier, Pakistan Ambassador at the United Nations Munir Akram reminded the international community that Kashmir is not just a territorial dispute between India and Pakistan, it is mainly about what the people of Kashmir want.

He urged the world body to ensure that the people of the occupied Jammu and Kashmir exercise their right to self-determination.

“The Kashmir dispute is not just a territorial dispute. It is a dispute which involves the people of Kashmir. It is a dispute about the soul of the people of Kashmir,” he said.

He noted that the Kashmir issue is alive again as the UN Security Council had considered it three times since August 2019, when India illegally merged the disputed territory with the union, and the UN Human Rights Council had considered it numerous times.

He said UN special rapporteurs had also highlighted Indian violations of human rights in Kashmir on several occasions, adding that 18 special rapporteurs had jointly spoken out against Indian atrocities in the region and the UN high commissioner for human rights had issued two reports and spoken five times in the Human Rights Council on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir.

Kashmir issue British government New Delhi Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir just solution to the Kashmir issue High Commissioner of United Kingdom Alex W Ellis first press conference changing global order

UK's newly posted envoy to India raises Kashmir issue

COVID-19 pandemic: 39 deaths, 1,780 new infections reported in 24 hours

Amid transatlantic feud, zero hour for Harry, Meghan interview

One killed, 30 injured as Karachi Express derails near Rohri

Security forces kill eight militants in North Waziristan operations

PM wins trust vote, comes on very strong about opposition

PM Imran directs Hafeez Shaikh to continue as Finance Minister

Biden Covid rescue plan clears crucial Senate hurdle

Power Division asks Discos to outsource recovery of bills

Hafeez meets PM

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters