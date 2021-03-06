ANL 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.72%)
ASC 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.83%)
ASL 25.10 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.53%)
AVN 92.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.32%)
BOP 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.88%)
BYCO 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.55%)
DGKC 134.70 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (1.9%)
EPCL 50.62 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.04%)
FCCL 24.63 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.36%)
FFBL 25.86 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (5.98%)
FFL 15.49 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.13%)
HASCOL 10.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 86.33 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (1.45%)
HUMNL 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4%)
JSCL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.58%)
KAPCO 41.55 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (7.23%)
KEL 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.01%)
LOTCHEM 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
MLCF 46.42 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.18%)
PAEL 37.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.5%)
PIBTL 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.36%)
POWER 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.99%)
PPL 90.90 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.34%)
PRL 26.86 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.32%)
PTC 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.28%)
SILK 1.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.71 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.16%)
TRG 146.10 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (2.1%)
UNITY 30.20 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.38%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.7%)
BR100 4,965 Increased By ▲ 76.98 (1.57%)
BR30 25,754 Increased By ▲ 477.72 (1.89%)
KSE100 45,837 Increased By ▲ 558.82 (1.23%)
KSE30 19,174 Increased By ▲ 275.54 (1.46%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Rapid Covid tests sell out in Germany on first day

  • The country added 9,557 new coronavirus cases on Saturday and another 300 deaths, according to the Robert Koch Institute.
AFP 06 Mar 2021

FRANKFURT AM MAIN: Germans flocked to supermarket chain Aldi on Saturday to snap up the first rapid coronavirus tests to go on sale nationwide, with stocks selling out within hours.

Rival discounter Lidl meanwhile saw its website crash after it started offering at-home testing kits for sale online.

"We want to assure anyone who left empty-handed that new stocks are coming in the next days," an Aldi spokesman told the Bild newspaper.

The German government is relying heavily on rapid tests to steer country through the next phase of the pandemic as citizens tire of coronavirus shutdowns but the pace of vaccinations remains sluggish.

From Monday, all Germans will be entitled to one free rapid test a week, carried out by a professional at pharmacies or designated testing centres.

Several manufacturers have also received regulatory approval for DIY tests meant for home use.

The goal is to give people more freedom after months of closures and limits on socialising, but experts have stressed that the quick tests are less reliable than standard PCR testing and that the usual hygiene precautions should be maintained even with a negative result.

Aldi is limiting the purchases to one packet per person, containing five tests for 24.99 euros ($30). The test is done with a nasal swab and delivers a result within 15 minutes.

Lidl's offer is similar and costs 21.99 euros.

Tests will also go on sale at major drug store chains and other outlets in the coming days.

Health Minister Jens Spahn, already under fire over Germany's slow vaccination pace, has promised there will be "more than enough" rapid tests for everyone, including 50 million free tests a month.

But critics have questioned whether local authorities are ready to cope with the expected huge demand.

Manuela Schwesig, the state premier of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, said supermarkets were better prepared than the federal government.

"I fail to understand why rapid tests are now being sold by discounters but have yet to be ordered for daycares and schools," she said.

Germany has struggled to bring down Covid-19 rates in recent weeks, with numbers plateauing and even rising on some days.

The country added 9,557 new coronavirus cases on Saturday and another 300 deaths, according to the Robert Koch Institute.

Germany COVID tests

Rapid Covid tests sell out in Germany on first day

Eight terrorists including three commanders gunned down in North Waziristan: ISPR

PM Khan wins vote of confidence from NA amid opposition's boycott

'We reject the vote of confidence,' says Fazlur Rehman

Vote of confidence today: PM dares ‘16’ PTI lawmakers to go against him openly

Energy sector: IMF, govt agree to freeze circular debt at current level

Hamza Shehbaz arrives at Kot Lakhpat Jail to meet Shehbaz Sharif

Import of sugar, wheat: TCP scraps two tenders

SPI up 0.61pc WoW

Telecom sector: Ministry for cut in biometric charges, benchmarking of spectrum price

PDM to boycott NA session today: Fazl

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters