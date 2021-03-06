Pakistan
Maqbool felicitates PM Khan for winning vote of confidence
06 Mar 2021
ISLAMABAD: Convener, Mutahida Qoumi Movement-Pakistan, Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui on Saturday congratulated Prime Minister Imran Khan for winning the vote of confidence from the House.
He expressed these views in the National Assembly just after Prime Minister Imran Khan received vote of confidence.
He said that the allied parties stand with the Prime Minister Imran Khan. He expressed his hope that the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan will change into reality.
"We supported Prime Minister Imran Khan during vote of confidence and will always support him for strengthening a democratic Pakistan" he said.
Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that let us work together for the change and for a genuine democracy.
