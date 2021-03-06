Sports
Vlhova edges Shiffrin on first slalom run in Jasna
06 Mar 2021
JASNÁ: Slovakian Petra Vlhova clocked the best time on home snow in the first run of the World Cup slalom in Jasna on Saturday.
The 25-year-old, who leads the discipline standings, crossed the line 0.27sec quicker than the American Mikaela Shiffrin. Wendy Holdener was third at 0.40sec.
The newly-crowned Austrian world champion Katharina Liensberger, who is just 40 points behind Vlhova in the slalom standings, was fourth quickest at 0.91sec.
Vlhova is second in the general classification, 187 points behind the Swiss Lara Gut-Behrami, who is not competing in the slalom.
The second round is scheduled for 1130 GMT.
