NEPRA approves additional power supply of 150 MW to KE

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has given the final approval of the Initialed Tripartite Power Purchase Agreement in respect of K-Electric Ltd. for additional power supply of 150 MW from national grid.

As per NEPRA, the Central Power Purchase Agency (Guarantee) Limited (the "CPPA-G") through its letter no. DGMT-CONV/MT-N&GIK-Electric/1 1878-84 dated May 29, 2019 submitted the Tripartite Power Purchase Agreement (the "TPPA") initialed between K-Electric, National Transmission and Despatch Company (the "NTDC") and CPPA-G for additional supply of 150 MW from the National Grid to K-Electric for approval of the Authority through agreed arrangement, the power generation from Wind Power Plants (the "WPPs") namely 50 MW Tenaga, 50 MW Zephyr and 50 MW Hydro China Dawood is intended to be supplied to the K-Electric though the National Grid.

The Economic Coordination Committee (the "ECC") in its meeting dated May 15, 2019 accorded its approval for K-Electric to import additional 150 MW power from the National Grid and it has been decided that this arrangement is completely separate and would have no nexus whatsoever to existing agreement for supply of 650 MW by NTDC to K-Electric.

Therefore, the authority in exercise powers conferred on it under Section 7 of the Regulation of Generation, Transmission and Distribution of Electric Power Act, 1997 (XL of 1997) and all other powers enabling it on this behalf, has accorded final approval of the Tripartite Power Purchase Agreement made between K-Electric, NTDC and CPPA-G for supply of 150 MW from National Grid to K-Electric through 03 WPPs i.e. namely 50 MW Tenaga, 50 MW Zephyr and 50 MW Hydro China Dawood.