PM arrives at Parliament House to take vote of confidence after crucial Senate loss

Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived at the Parliament House on Saturday to seek a vote of confidence in the National Assembly following the Senate elections.

President Dr Arif Alvi has summoned the session, which has a single-point agenda to meet today. The session started at 12:15pm with recitation from the Holy Quran and a naat, and later, the national anthem was played.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi tabled a resolution in the House. “That this House reposes confidence in the Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Mr Imran Khan, as required under clause (7) of Article 91 of the Constitution Islamic Republic of Pakistan."

NA Speaker Asad Qaiser then directed the legislators to make their way to another chamber inside the House, where NA staff would record their votes.

Meanwhile, the opposition Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has announced that it would not attend the session of the NA. PDM's Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that that the session will hold no value if the opposition members are not there.

After the resignation of Faisal Vawda and re-elections on a seat NA-75 in Daska, the government has 179 seats in the NA. The PM must get at least 172 votes to prove confidence of the 341-member House.

On Friday, during a meeting of parliamentary parties at the PM House, 175 out of 179 government lawmakers gave assurance to the premier of their vote of confidence.