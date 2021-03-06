SPI up 0.61pc WoW

ISLAMABAD: The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) for the week ended March 4, 2021 recorded an increase of 0.61 percent over the last week due to rise in prices of food items including chicken (5.31 percent), bananas (4.22 percent), potatoes (3.76 percent), sugar (2.81 percent), onions (2.21 percent) and among non-food items washing soap (1.21 percent), says the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

According to latest data, the SPI went up from 147.09 points during the week ended February 25, 2021 to 147.99 points during the week under review.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 22 (43.14 percent) items increased, 05 (9.80 percent) items decreased and 24 (47.06 percent) items remained constant, said PBS in its weekly SPI data.

The PBS data further said that the year-on-year trend depicts an increase 14.95 percent with most of the items increased mainly chilies powder national pack (143.07 percent), electricity for Q1 (85.95 percent), chicken (71.76 percent), eggs (61.51 percent), gents sandal (33.37 percent), match box (30.47 percent), mustard oil (26.26 percent), gents sponge chappal (25.13 percent), sugar (21.11 percent), washing soap (20.78 percent) and long cloth (19.84 percent) while a major decrease was observed in the price of onions (48.75 percent), garlic (37.60 percent), tomatoes (16.48 percent), LPG (12.32 percent), diesel (4.98 percent) and potatoes (3.93 percent).

The SPI for the consumption groups up to Rs17,733, from Rs17,733 to Rs22,888, Rs22,889 to Rs29,517 and Rs29,518 to Rs44,175 and above Rs44,175 per month increased by 0.54 percent, 0.60 percent, 0.62 percent, 0.67 percent, and 0.59 percent, respectively.

The commodities, which recorded increase in their average prices include chicken (5.31 percent), bananas (4.22 percent), potatoes (3.76 percent), sugar (2.81 percent), onions (2.21 percent), toilet soap lifebuoy (1.88 percent), mustard oil (1.32 percent), pulse mash (1.31 percent), sufi washing soap (1.21 percent), eggs (1.05 percent), pulse masoor (0.87 percent), milk fresh (0.55 percent), lawn printed Gul Ahmed/al Karam (0.53 percent), curd (0.47 percent), pulse moong (0.31 percent), LPG (0.28 percent), shirting (0.25 percent), pulse gram (0.22 percent), beef with bone (0.19 percent), rice basmati broken (0.17 percent), rice irri-6/9 (0.16 percent) and mutton (0.03 percent).

According to PBS, decrease was observed in the price of garlic (7.06 percent), wheat flour bag 20 kg (0.84 percent), gur (0.58 percent), tomatoes (0.51 percent) and firewood whole 40 kg (0.50 percent).

The items of prices which remained unchanged during the period under review include bread plain, powder milk, cooking oil Dalda or other similar brand (SN), 5 litre tin each, vegetable ghee, salt powdered, chilies powder, tea Lipton Yellow Label, cooked beef, cooked daal, cigarettes Capstan, Georgette, gents sandal Bata pair, gents sponge chappal Bata pair, ladies sandal Bata pair, electricity charges, gas charges, energy saver Philips, match box, petrol super, hi-speed diesel per liter, and telephone call charges.

