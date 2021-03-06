State Bank of Pakistan conversion rates

KARACHI: Rates applicable for conversion into rupees of Foreign Currency Deposits, Dollar Bearer Certificates, Foreign Currency Bearer Certificates, Special US Dollar bonds and profits thereon by all banks and also for providing forward cover on foreign currency deposit (Excluding FE-25 Deposits) issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee on Friday (March 5, 2021).

=========================== US Dollar 157.1332 Pound Sterling 218.9808 Euro 189.2041 Japanese Yen 1.4646 ===========================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021