PM holds talks with COAS, ISI chief

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday held a detailed meeting with Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Director General Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lt General Faiz Hameed to discuss matters pertaining to national security.

The three leaders discussed matters pertaining to internal and external security in the meeting.

It may be mentioned here that the meeting took place a day after the government’s Finance Minister Hafeez Shaikh faced a shock victory in the Senate elections in Islamabad triggering calls from the Opposition leaders for the prime minister to resign.

Army Chief General Bajwa and Lt Gen Faiz Hamid last called on Imran Khan on February 1, 2021, for a meeting wherein the three talked about matters pertaining to national security.

The Pakistan Army Chief had lauded the ISI’s tireless efforts towards national security during a visit to the intelligence headquarters last month.