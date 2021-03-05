ANL 33.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.3%)
ASC 14.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
AVN 91.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.62%)
BOP 9.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
DGKC 132.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.14%)
EPCL 50.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.2%)
FCCL 24.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.91%)
FFBL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.64%)
FFL 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
HASCOL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.04%)
HUBC 84.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.06%)
HUMNL 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
JSCL 25.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.79%)
KAPCO 37.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.45%)
KEL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
LOTCHEM 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.9%)
MLCF 45.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.16%)
PAEL 36.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.27%)
PIBTL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.14%)
POWER 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
PPL 90.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.56%)
PRL 26.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.58%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.48%)
SNGP 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.21%)
TRG 143.48 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.27%)
UNITY 29.95 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.54%)
WTL 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.52%)
BR100 4,876 Decreased By ▼ -11.87 (-0.24%)
BR30 25,190 Decreased By ▼ -85.95 (-0.34%)
KSE100 45,224 Decreased By ▼ -54.79 (-0.12%)
KSE30 18,887 Decreased By ▼ -11.56 (-0.06%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

PM to seek vote of confidence tomorrow

Recorder Report Updated 05 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: Information Minister Shibli Faraz, on Thursday, said the government has called a National Assembly session on Saturday, 12:15pm for the prime minister to seek a vote of confidence from the parliament.

After holding consultations with senior party leaders and allies, the minister revealed that the ruling party had decided to back Sadiq Sanjrani for the post of the Senate chairmanship again. Newly-elected members of the Senate will take oath on March 12th. The election for the post of Senate chairperson and deputy Senate chairperson will be held the same day.

Faraz said the ruling party is currently focused on the aftermath of the Senate elections and legal action can be taken against the PTI parliamentarians who voted for other than the party's candidates — pending a formal inquiry into the matter.

The PTI leader said the prime minister would be seeking a vote of confidence from the parliament in line with the universally accepted democratic principles.

Faraz said that PM Imran Khan's decision to seek a vote of confidence from the parliament following Gilani's victory was being hailed by people across the country, adding that it was an unprecedented step in the country's history.

Faraz said the PTI had won its share of the seats in the Upper House, adding that the ruling party had only lost one seat in the Senate. He also said the PTI's lawmakers would vote for the prime minister when the vote of confidence takes place.

He added that PM Imran Khan “does politics of principles while the Opposition is doing otherwise”.

A vote of confidence is conducted in the 342-member lower hourse through an open recording of votes making it harder for PM Khan’s allies as well as disgruntled MNAs of his party to vote against him compared to secret ballot in the Senate elections, where individual votes are not disclosed.

On Thursday, the prime minister also nominated Sanjrani as the PTI-backed candidate for the top slot of the chairman Senate.

The decision to nominate Sanjrani was taken at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The meeting was attended by senior PTI leadership and Sanjrani. The science and technology minister has confirmed that the incumbent Senate Chairman, Sadiq Sanjrani, will be the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-backed candidate for the Senate chairman.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Shibli Faraz National Assembly SENATE Sadiq Sanjrani PTI Imran Khan Senate elections politics PTI parliamentarians

PM to seek vote of confidence tomorrow

Daily US Covid cases below 40,000 for first time in months: monitor

China military budget to grow 6.8% in 2021

WHO scraps plan for interim report on Wuhan virus mission: WSJ

Reading aloud of 628-page Covid bill delays debate in US Senate

Covid crisis: Proposed plan aimed at providing fiscal space to developing states

Telecom sector: Universal service subsidy requirement offsets fiscal revenues: WB

PM holds talks with COAS, ISI chief

PM says has identified black sheep

ECP takes notice of PM’s remarks

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.