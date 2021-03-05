PM to seek vote of confidence tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Information Minister Shibli Faraz, on Thursday, said the government has called a National Assembly session on Saturday, 12:15pm for the prime minister to seek a vote of confidence from the parliament.

After holding consultations with senior party leaders and allies, the minister revealed that the ruling party had decided to back Sadiq Sanjrani for the post of the Senate chairmanship again. Newly-elected members of the Senate will take oath on March 12th. The election for the post of Senate chairperson and deputy Senate chairperson will be held the same day.

Faraz said the ruling party is currently focused on the aftermath of the Senate elections and legal action can be taken against the PTI parliamentarians who voted for other than the party's candidates — pending a formal inquiry into the matter.

The PTI leader said the prime minister would be seeking a vote of confidence from the parliament in line with the universally accepted democratic principles.

Faraz said that PM Imran Khan's decision to seek a vote of confidence from the parliament following Gilani's victory was being hailed by people across the country, adding that it was an unprecedented step in the country's history.

Faraz said the PTI had won its share of the seats in the Upper House, adding that the ruling party had only lost one seat in the Senate. He also said the PTI's lawmakers would vote for the prime minister when the vote of confidence takes place.

He added that PM Imran Khan “does politics of principles while the Opposition is doing otherwise”.

A vote of confidence is conducted in the 342-member lower hourse through an open recording of votes making it harder for PM Khan’s allies as well as disgruntled MNAs of his party to vote against him compared to secret ballot in the Senate elections, where individual votes are not disclosed.

On Thursday, the prime minister also nominated Sanjrani as the PTI-backed candidate for the top slot of the chairman Senate.

The decision to nominate Sanjrani was taken at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The meeting was attended by senior PTI leadership and Sanjrani. The science and technology minister has confirmed that the incumbent Senate Chairman, Sadiq Sanjrani, will be the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-backed candidate for the Senate chairman.

