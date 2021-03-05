PTI’s time is over: opposition

ISLAMABAD: The time of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has ended, and now it is the time of a bright future for democracy and the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz expressed these views in a joint media talk after a meeting here on Thursday.

They said, “If Imran Khan understands that his members voted against his party by taking money then he should expel them from the party and lodge the case against them. We will expel Imran Khan together.”

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto said, “We will use any tool against the PTI government and this system…”

Bilawal, while commenting on Prime Minister Khan’s address to the nation, said “His actions and selection of the words indicate that he knows his time is over now…”

Responding to a question, Bilawal said it was unrealistic to say that one election would change the scenarios, and would give rise to a ‘true’ democracy, adding that it is a gradual process.

“We need to continue these efforts for the sake that every institution should play their role defined in the Constitution,” he said, adding that the political forces need to continue their struggles to find space for the political forces and the people.

Maryam Nawaz responded to the same query by saying that Imran Khan uses the institutions and put pressure on the lawmakers, “but I understand that this has impacted the role of institutions.”

“The heads of the institutions need not to hold such meetings. Such kinds of visuals were not good and the nation knows that he [PM] was using by showing your faces [through TV channels]”, Maryam said, while commenting on the meeting of army chief and ISI chief with Prime Minister Khan, on Thursday.

In response to Prime Minister Khan’s criticism on the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Maryam Nawaz said the prime minister should also keep in mind that it is the same ECP whose chief election commissioner was appointed by him and the same election body, which kept the PTI’s foreign funding case on hold for three years.

“This doesn’t mean to drag and attack the institutions, whenever they take independent decisions based on the law and Constitution, no matter, if these are against you,” she said, adding that the premier allegedly put pressure on the ECP and got the opposition candidate ineligible for contesting the Senate elections.

The meeting attended by PML-N leaders, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Ahsan Iqbal, Pervez Rashid, Saad Rafique, Rana Sanaullah, Ayaz Sadiq, Khurram Dastgir, Muhammad Zubair, Maryam Aurangzeb, and PPP leaders Yousuf Raza Gilani, Raja Pervez, Farhatullah, Qamar Zaman Kaira, Faisal Karim Kundi, Mustafa Nawaz, Qasim Gilani, and Musa Gilani.

