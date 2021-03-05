ANL 32.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.42%)
UBL selects PTCL for primary Tier-3 data centre hosting

Updated 05 Mar 2021

KARACHI: Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) and United Bank Limited (UBL) signed an agreement, for the hosting of UBL’s primary site at PTCL’s purpose-built Tier-3 certified Data Centre facility in Karachi.

The signing ceremony was attended by Nadeem Khan, Acting CEO & Group Chief Financial Officer, PTCL Group and Shazad G Dada, President & CEO, UBL, along with senior officials from both companies, at the UBL Head Office in Karachi.

PTCL is providing UBL a state-of-the-art purpose built data centre with precise and control environment, which is equipped with latest technology of networks and IT fabric architecture. With this partnership, PTCL will enable UBL to have the highest levels of security, resilience and flexibility for its infrastructure.

On the occasion, Nadeem Khan, Acting CEO & Group Chief Financial Officer, PTCL Group, said, “We are glad to be a trusted partner of choice for UBL in providing them with a modern, safe and reliable facility to meet their business and IT needs.”

Shazad G Dada, President & CEO UBL, added, “As the ‘Best Digital Bank’ of Pakistan, UBL has always pioneered the use of state-of-the-art technologies. We continue to provide our customers the best in class solutions, in a secure and reliable environment. This partnership will go a long way in implementing our strategic priorities, which include operational efficiency and customer centricity.”—PR

