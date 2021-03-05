KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================= NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME ========================================================= Arif Habib Corporation Ltd 27.02.2021 10:30 am First National Equities Ltd 27.02.2021 11:30 am Tandlianwala Sugar Mills Ltd 27.02.2021 12:00 pm Dm Industries Limited 27.02.2021 11:30 am Pakistan Refinery Ltd 27.02.2021 10:00 am Fecto Cement Limited 27.02.2021 11:30 am Dar-es-Salam Textile Mills Ltd 27.02.2021 11:00 am Maqbool Textile Mills Ltd 27.02.2021 12:30 pm The National Silk & Rayon Mills 27.02.2021 10:00 am Dost Steels Limited 27.02.2021 03:30 pm Karam Ceramics Ltd 27.02.2021 04:00 pm Khurshid Spinning Mills Ltd 27.02.2021 11:30 am Ahmed Hassan Textile Mills Ltd 27.02.2021 11:00 am Tri-Star Mutual Fund Limited 27.02.2021 02:00 pm Tri-Star Polyester Limited 27.02.2021 02:00 pm Hala Enterprises Ltd 27.02.2021 03:30 pm First Tri-Star Modaraba 27.02.2021 03:30 pm Tri-Star Power Limited 27.02.2021 02:30 pm Zil Limited 27.02.2021 10:30 pm Ecopack Limited 27.02.2021 10:00 am Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd 01.03.2021 02:30 am Indus Dyeing & Manufacturing Co. Ltd 01.03.2021 12:00 Noon Dawood Hercules Corporation Ltd 01.03.2021 3:00 pm Nazir Cotton Mills Ltd 01.03.2021 10:00 am Amtex Limited 01.03.2021 2:30 pm Wyeth Pakistan Limted 01.03.2021 10:45 am Siddiqsons Tin Plate Ltd 01.03.2021 11:00 pm Fazal Cloth Mills Ltd 01.03.2021 011:00 am Ados Pakistan Limited 01.03.2021 011:00 am Abdullah Shah Ghazi Sugar Mills Ltd 01.03.2021 11:00 am Ravi Textile Mills Ltd 01.03.2021 2:00 pm ICC Industries Limited 01.03.2021 2:00 pm EFG Hermes Pakistan Limited 01.03.2021 2:30 pm Colony Textile Mills Ltd 01.03.2021 11:00 am Sunrays Textile Mills Ltd 01.03.2021 11:30 am Dadabhoy Cement Industries Ltd 01.03.2021 10:30 am Dadabhoy Sack Limited 01.03.2021 11:00 am Husein Industries Ltd 01.03.2021 12:00 Noon Frontier Ceramics Ltd 01.03.2021 10:30 am Ashfaq Textile Mills Ltd 01.03.2021 09:00 am Dawood Hercules Corporation Ltd. 01.03.2021 03:00 pm Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd 01.03.2021 02:30 pm Metroplitan Steel Corporation Ltd. 01-03-2021 11:00 am Shell Pakistan Limited 02.03.2021 10:00 am The Bank of Khyber 02.03.2021 11:00 am Sanofi-Aventis Pakistan Ltd 02.03.2021 11:00 am Rafhan Maiza Products Co. Ltd. 03.03.2021 6:00 pm Systems Limited 03.03.2021 6:00 pm Sui Southern Gas Company Ltd 03.03.2021 9:30 am Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd. 03.03.2021 02:30 pm BankIslami Pakistan Limited 03.03.2021 01:30 pm =========================================================

