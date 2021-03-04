Pakistan
NA summoned to meet on Saturday
- The President summoned the session in exercise of powers conferred by clause (1) of Article 54 of the constitution, it further said.
04 Mar 2021
ISLAMABAD: The President has summoned the session of National Assembly to meet on Saturday (March 6) at 12:15 pm in the Parliament House.
The session was summoned for the purpose of requiring the Prime Minister to obtain the vote of confidence from the National Assembly under Article 91(7) of the constitution, said a notification issued here Thursday.
The President summoned the session in exercise of powers conferred by clause (1) of Article 54 of the constitution, it further said.
Senate election: PM Imran questions ECP’s responsibility, transparency
NA summoned to meet on Saturday
PM Khan urges global bodies to provide 'fiscal space' to developing countries
PM nominates Sadiq Sanjrani for Senate chairmanship
Senate results: ECP takes notice of federal ministers' allegations
PM to seek vote of confidence from National Assembly on March 6
US will continue to work closely with the Pakistani authorities on shared interests: US State Department
PSX benchmark Index bleeds after ‘shocking’ upset at Senate Elections
IHC orders removal of former DG ISI Durrani's name from ECL
UN says 38 dead in Myanmar's 'bloodiest' day since coup
Blinken calls China biggest 'test,' vows US strength
Practicing drills: Zarb-e-Hadeed aims to enhance operational preparedness: ISPR
Read more stories
Comments