PM proposes 5-point plan to provide developing countries fiscal space to recover from COVID-19 epidemic

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has proposed five point plans to provide developing countries the fiscal space to recover from the COVID-19 epidemic.

Address the opening ECO Summit, held virtually on Thursday, he said that the member states of ECO are severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and witnessed unprecedented health crises.

He said that their economies have contracted, trade has declined, and poverty and inequality has rapidly increased.

Imran Khan said that, Pakistan pursued a poor-centric approach to meet this challenge and played a very difficult balancing act during this pandemic saving life and security livelihoods both.

The Prime Minister said that, despite finance constrains, my government allocated unprecedented 8 billion dollars to support the poorest in the country.