MG addresses late delivery of booked cars issue

Morris Garages (MG) on Thursday issued a clarification over late delivery of the vehicles.

The company has received a warm welcome in the Pakistan auto market. So far the company has launched two vehicles the MG HS and MG ZS in the country.

Company has already booked thousands of orders for both cars, however it is facing issues with the delivery of these booked cars.

MG Motors has stated the reasons for the late delivery of its cars in an official statement.

As per the company’s statement, car deliveries are late because of the consequences of the global COVID-19 pandemic: supply chain constraints and global transportation crisis.

These pandemic after-effects have caused hikes in the cost of auto parts.

MG Motors has taken a responsible step of informing the customers and apologising for the late deliveries of their cars.

In the end, MG has tried to keep the spirits of its customers high by promising that MG is worth the wait and that team MG is committed to providing them nothing but the best.