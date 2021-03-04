ANL 33.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.1%)
Pakistan

PM to seek vote of confidence from parliament after Senate defeat

  • On Wednesday, Pakistan Peoples Party candidate Yousuf Raza Gilani won the Senate seat from Islamabad, defeating PTI's Hafeez Sheikh.
  • Qureshi said that the PM had taken the decision to seek a vote of confidence with a view to making it clear as to who is standing with Khan’s ideology and who is not.
Aisha Mahmood Updated 04 Mar 2021

Following the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) defeat from the federal capital in the Senate elections, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has announced that Prime Minister Imran Khan will seek a vote of confidence from the parliament.

On Wednesday, Pakistan Peoples Party candidate Yousuf Raza Gilani won the Senate seat from Islamabad, defeating PTI's Hafeez Sheikh. Gilani secured 169 votes, while his opponent Sheikh got 164 Senate votes. According to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), seven votes were rejected in a one-on-one contest.

Following the results, Qureshi flanked by other government ministers, including Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood, Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar addressed a presser. He said the ECP had failed in conducting transparent elections. Qureshi further said that the results at the Centre vindicated the PTI’s stance of holding the Senate polls through an open ballot.

"In my opinion, today is a sad day for democracy. Those who claimed to be the torchbearers of democracy have killed the principles of democracy,” the foreign minister said.

He continued that the PM had taken the decision to seek a vote of confidence with a view to making it clear as to who is standing with Khan’s ideology and who is not.

A summary will be sent to President Arif Alvi regarding the PM's decision to call for a National Assembly session seeking a vote of confidence. Meanwhile, the PM will also chair a PTI meeting in Islamabad.

