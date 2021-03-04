Markets
Australia shares set to fall tracking Wall Street on disappointing jobs data, NZ down
- New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was down 0.3% in early trade.
04 Mar 2021
Australian shares are expected to fall on Thursday as disappointing jobs data from the United States weighs on investor sentiment, while tech stocks are likely to track their Wall Street peers.
The local share price index futures fell 0.56%, a 38-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.
The benchmark gained 0.8% on Wednesday on strong GDP data.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was down 0.3% in early trade.
PSX benchmark Index bleeds after ‘shocking’ upset at Senate Elections
Australia shares set to fall tracking Wall Street on disappointing jobs data, NZ down
UN says 38 dead in Myanmar's 'bloodiest' day since coup
Blinken calls China biggest 'test,' vows US strength
Practicing drills: Zarb-e-Hadeed aims to enhance operational preparedness: ISPR
PM to seek vote of confidence from parliament after Senate defeat
PM Khan to open 14th ECO Summit virtually today
Hafeez humbled by Gilani: rejected votes exceed victory margin
Yemen's Houthis say they fired missile at Saudi Aramco site in Jeddah
US private payrolls rise modestly, worker shortages emerging
In upset for PTI, PPP's Yousuf Raza Gilani wins Senate seat from Islamabad
Govt-IPPs deals: Nepra asks govt why dollar rate kept at Rs148
Read more stories
Comments