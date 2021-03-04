Australia shares set to fall tracking Wall Street on disappointing jobs data, NZ down

Australian shares are expected to fall on Thursday as disappointing jobs data from the United States weighs on investor sentiment, while tech stocks are likely to track their Wall Street peers.

The local share price index futures fell 0.56%, a 38-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.

The benchmark gained 0.8% on Wednesday on strong GDP data.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was down 0.3% in early trade.