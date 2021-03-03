ANL 33.80 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.21%)
ASC 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (5.22%)
ASL 25.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 95.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.21%)
BOP 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
BYCO 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.51%)
DGKC 137.50 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (1.63%)
EPCL 51.62 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.72%)
FCCL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.26%)
FFBL 25.45 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.88%)
FFL 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.82%)
HASCOL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.68%)
HUBC 86.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
HUMNL 7.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 27.04 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.69%)
KAPCO 40.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.04%)
KEL 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.97%)
LOTCHEM 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.54%)
MLCF 47.59 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.6%)
PAEL 38.30 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (3.23%)
PIBTL 11.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
POWER 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.9%)
PPL 90.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.58%)
PRL 27.45 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (6.31%)
PTC 8.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.01%)
SILK 1.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.75 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (6.53%)
TRG 147.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 31.20 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.36%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.3%)
BR100 5,016 Increased By ▲ 30.84 (0.62%)
BR30 26,130 Increased By ▲ 297.73 (1.15%)
KSE100 46,158 Increased By ▲ 193.53 (0.42%)
KSE30 19,308 Increased By ▲ 71.8 (0.37%)
PSX gains 196 points to close at 46,160 points

  • As many as 407 companies’ transacted shares in the stock market, 238 of them recorded gain and 147 sustained losses.
APP 03 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: The KSE-100 index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Wednesday witnessed bullish trend, gaining 196.51 points, with positive change of 0.43 percent, closing at 46,160.78 points against 45,964.27 points on the last working day.

A total 403,693,863 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 399,187,389 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs23.501 billion against Rs22.969 billion previous day.

As many as 407 companies’ transacted shares in the stock market, 238 of them recorded gain and 147 sustained losses whereas the share price of 22 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Azgard Nine with a volume of 32,036,000 shares and price per share of Rs 32.88, TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 27,796,202 and price per share of Rs147.61 and Byco Petroleum with volume of 27,598,000 and price per share of Rs9.97.

Unilever Foods witnessed maximum increase of Rs499 per share, closing at Rs14499 while Island Textile shares increased by Rs145.50 per share closing at Rs2085.50.

Sapphire Tex recorded maximum decrease of Rs20.69 per share, closing at Rs999.98 whereas AKD Capital was runner up with the decrease of Rs20.31 per share, closing at Rs364.70.

PSX gains 196 points to close at 46,160 points

