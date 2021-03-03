PSX gains 196 points to close at 46,160 points

ISLAMABAD: The KSE-100 index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Wednesday witnessed bullish trend, gaining 196.51 points, with positive change of 0.43 percent, closing at 46,160.78 points against 45,964.27 points on the last working day.

A total 403,693,863 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 399,187,389 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs23.501 billion against Rs22.969 billion previous day.

As many as 407 companies’ transacted shares in the stock market, 238 of them recorded gain and 147 sustained losses whereas the share price of 22 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Azgard Nine with a volume of 32,036,000 shares and price per share of Rs 32.88, TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 27,796,202 and price per share of Rs147.61 and Byco Petroleum with volume of 27,598,000 and price per share of Rs9.97.

Unilever Foods witnessed maximum increase of Rs499 per share, closing at Rs14499 while Island Textile shares increased by Rs145.50 per share closing at Rs2085.50.

Sapphire Tex recorded maximum decrease of Rs20.69 per share, closing at Rs999.98 whereas AKD Capital was runner up with the decrease of Rs20.31 per share, closing at Rs364.70.