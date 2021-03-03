Markets
Mexico's Pemex says ends contract with Fitch
- Fitch did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
03 Mar 2021
MEXICO CITY: Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) has ended a contract with Fitch, the Mexican state oil company said on Tuesday, adding that the credit rating agency will no longer offer it services.
Pemex did not make clear if the end of the contract with Fitch meant that the rating agency would in future not rate its securities. The termination of the contract takes effect on Thursday, the oil company said.
