PTI striving for ensuring transparency in electoral process: CM

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Tuesday that strengthening of democratic norms lies in transparent elections and the PTI is also striving for ensuring transparency in the electoral process.

“The PTI’s honest leadership is facing corrupt elements, while the opposition has always promoted monetary politics for fulfilling the agenda,” he said, adding: “Negative politics is worthless in comparison with the agenda for public service.”

In a statement, the CM said that corrupt practices have been exposed, horse-trading will not succeed and the PTI will emerge as a majority party in Senate polls.

Talking to MNAs including Muhammad Amjad Farooq Khan Khosa, Sardar Jaffar Khan Leghari, Sardar Muhammad Khan Leghari, Sardar Riaz Khan Mazari and others, the CM said that a separate development plan for every district will be devised in consultation with concerned MNAs and MPAs to complete public welfare schemes on a priority basis.

The CM maintained that the journey of development has been extended to backward areas, as well as to the cities, that remained neglected in the past. Unlike the past practices, funds are not given to some specific cities as a policy of composite development has been evolved, he added.

On the other hand, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, while talking to a Kashmiri delegation led by Mirza Saghir Ahmad Jral, Mirza Abdul Shakoor and Syed Tawfiq Shah on Tuesday termed the Indian army as the world’s biggest terrorist force and said that the brutal murder of six more Kashmiri youths in occupied Kashmir is the worst form of terrorism.

“Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian armed forces are terrorists,” he said, adding: “The massacre of innocent Kashmiris is being carried out by Indian forces every day which is highly condemnable; it is high time that the genocide of innocent Kashmiris and the atrocities unleashed on those fighting for their freedom should be stopped.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021