ANL 32.75 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (4.07%)
ASC 14.38 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.99%)
ASL 25.50 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (7.14%)
AVN 95.70 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1%)
BOP 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
BYCO 9.98 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.04%)
DGKC 135.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.37%)
EPCL 51.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.91%)
FCCL 24.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.84%)
FFBL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.21%)
FFL 15.42 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.45%)
HASCOL 10.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
HUBC 86.74 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (2.29%)
HUMNL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.43%)
JSCL 26.59 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (6.62%)
KAPCO 39.20 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (4.81%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.74%)
LOTCHEM 14.72 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.87%)
MLCF 46.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.23%)
PAEL 37.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.24%)
PIBTL 11.83 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.28%)
POWER 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.74%)
PPL 91.50 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.94%)
PRL 25.82 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.06%)
PTC 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.71%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
SNGP 41.07 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (6.68%)
TRG 147.70 Increased By ▲ 6.10 (4.31%)
UNITY 30.48 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.45%)
WTL 1.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,985 Increased By ▲ 72.55 (1.48%)
BR30 25,833 Increased By ▲ 500.7 (1.98%)
KSE100 45,964 Increased By ▲ 370.84 (0.81%)
KSE30 19,236 Increased By ▲ 179.9 (0.94%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PTI striving for ensuring transparency in electoral process: CM

Recorder Report 03 Mar 2021

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Tuesday that strengthening of democratic norms lies in transparent elections and the PTI is also striving for ensuring transparency in the electoral process.

“The PTI’s honest leadership is facing corrupt elements, while the opposition has always promoted monetary politics for fulfilling the agenda,” he said, adding: “Negative politics is worthless in comparison with the agenda for public service.”

In a statement, the CM said that corrupt practices have been exposed, horse-trading will not succeed and the PTI will emerge as a majority party in Senate polls.

Talking to MNAs including Muhammad Amjad Farooq Khan Khosa, Sardar Jaffar Khan Leghari, Sardar Muhammad Khan Leghari, Sardar Riaz Khan Mazari and others, the CM said that a separate development plan for every district will be devised in consultation with concerned MNAs and MPAs to complete public welfare schemes on a priority basis.

The CM maintained that the journey of development has been extended to backward areas, as well as to the cities, that remained neglected in the past. Unlike the past practices, funds are not given to some specific cities as a policy of composite development has been evolved, he added.

On the other hand, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, while talking to a Kashmiri delegation led by Mirza Saghir Ahmad Jral, Mirza Abdul Shakoor and Syed Tawfiq Shah on Tuesday termed the Indian army as the world’s biggest terrorist force and said that the brutal murder of six more Kashmiri youths in occupied Kashmir is the worst form of terrorism.

“Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian armed forces are terrorists,” he said, adding: “The massacre of innocent Kashmiris is being carried out by Indian forces every day which is highly condemnable; it is high time that the genocide of innocent Kashmiris and the atrocities unleashed on those fighting for their freedom should be stopped.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Sardar Usman Buzdar PTI Senate election Senate poll

PTI striving for ensuring transparency in electoral process: CM

Adviser spells out reasons: Sugar, wheat cotton behind import bill hike

PSM LoI to be published at the end of month

Over Rs1trn borrowed for budgetary support

NPLs and sick units: NA panel puts off approval of CRC legislation

LHC directives: FBR revises functions and powers of DGI&I IR

Khaqan upbeat about PDM candidate’s prospects

Hafeez vs Gilani: most compelling Senate election

37 Senators to be elected today

China extends innovation lead over US

Sri Lanka offers strategic deep-sea port to India, Japan

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.