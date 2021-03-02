ANL 32.60 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (3.59%)
ASC 14.38 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.99%)
ASL 25.32 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (6.39%)
AVN 96.80 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (2.16%)
BOP 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
BYCO 9.89 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.12%)
DGKC 136.25 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (1.08%)
EPCL 51.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.24%)
FCCL 24.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 24.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
FFL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.63%)
HASCOL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.37%)
HUBC 86.50 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (2%)
HUMNL 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.14%)
JSCL 26.35 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (5.65%)
KAPCO 38.06 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.76%)
KEL 4.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 14.88 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.98%)
MLCF 47.13 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.38%)
PAEL 37.66 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.26%)
PIBTL 11.84 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.37%)
POWER 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.74%)
PPL 92.05 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.54%)
PRL 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.17%)
PTC 8.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.6%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
SNGP 41.07 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (6.68%)
TRG 149.90 Increased By ▲ 8.30 (5.86%)
UNITY 30.67 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (3.09%)
WTL 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.65%)
BR100 4,991 Increased By ▲ 78.68 (1.6%)
BR30 25,914 Increased By ▲ 582.34 (2.3%)
KSE100 46,030 Increased By ▲ 436.7 (0.96%)
KSE30 19,285 Increased By ▲ 229.52 (1.2%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Accountability court allows Khwaja Asif, Shehbaz Sharif to take part in Senate polls

  • Jail authorities say ECP has called for bringing Shehbaz Sharif to the National Assembly for casting vote
  • Asif will be taken to Islamabad to take part in Senate voting process
Fahad Zulfikar 02 Mar 2021

(Karachi) An accountability court has granted permission to PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif and MNA Khawaja Asif to take part in the Senate elections being held tomorrow, local media reported on Tuesday.

The jail authorities approached the court seeking its permission to take Shehbaz Sharif to Islamabad to enable him to cast his ballot in the elections for the upper house of Parliament. They said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has called for bringing him to the National Assembly for the purpose.

After an initial hearing, the court permitted the opposition leader to be taken to Islamabad to take part in the polls.

Separately, the court also approved a similar plea, allowing Khawaja Asif to travel to the federal capital to cast his vote.

Over 65 per cent of the senators who are set to retire on March 11 after completing their six-year constitutio­nal term belong to the opposition parties.

The number of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf senators may double after the electoral exercise to reach 28 from existing 14, while the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz is likely to be the biggest loser in terms of representation in the Senate as 17 of its 29 senators will retire next month and the party would be able to retain just five, taking the total strength to 17.

The Pakistan Peoples Party’s strength in the house will slightly come down from 21 to 19. Among the allies of the ruling party, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement will be the only loser, with its party’s strength slipping down from five to three, while another ally, Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), will emerge stronger, with the number of its senators growing from 10 to 13.

accountability court permission granted Election Commission of Pakistan PML N president Shehbaz Sharif MNA Khawaja Asif voting in Senate polls plea approved

Accountability court allows Khwaja Asif, Shehbaz Sharif to take part in Senate polls

180000 senior citizens have so far registered for coronavirus vaccine

Senate elections: SC for secret ballot; ECP asked to stay watchful

One in four people will have hearing problems by 2050: WHO

US to impose sanctions on Russia for Navalny poisoning: report

First 8 months of FY21: Exports grow 4.6pc YoY

Feb CPI rate rises to 8.70pc

NA told: Debt-to-GDP ratio may soar to 87pc by end-FY21

Line of Control: Work on NJHP stopped due to shelling: Wapda

Three Sindh PTI MPAs ‘go missing’: Khurrum

Around 30 MNAs meet PM

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters