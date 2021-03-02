ANL 32.60 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (3.59%)
ASC 14.38 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.99%)
ASL 25.40 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (6.72%)
AVN 96.70 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (2.06%)
BOP 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
BYCO 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.23%)
DGKC 136.25 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (1.08%)
EPCL 51.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.05%)
FCCL 24.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 24.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
FFL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.63%)
HASCOL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.37%)
HUBC 86.60 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (2.12%)
HUMNL 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.14%)
JSCL 26.40 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (5.85%)
KAPCO 38.07 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.79%)
KEL 4.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
LOTCHEM 14.76 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.15%)
MLCF 47.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
PAEL 37.70 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.37%)
PIBTL 11.86 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.54%)
POWER 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.74%)
PPL 92.00 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.49%)
PRL 25.91 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.41%)
PTC 8.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.6%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
SNGP 41.07 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (6.68%)
TRG 149.60 Increased By ▲ 8.00 (5.65%)
UNITY 30.60 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.86%)
WTL 1.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,992 Increased By ▲ 79.83 (1.63%)
BR30 25,919 Increased By ▲ 586.73 (2.32%)
KSE100 46,029 Increased By ▲ 435.07 (0.95%)
KSE30 19,280 Increased By ▲ 223.97 (1.18%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

180000 senior citizens have so far registered for coronavirus vaccine

  • Vaccination of those who register in this category will start this month.
  • An official of the Ministry of National Health Services has said there are around eight million people aged 65 and above.
Aisha Mahmood 02 Mar 2021

Since the registration for senior citizens opened on February 15 for the coronavirus vaccine, only 180,000 people have registered themselves for inoculation.

An official of the Ministry of National Health Services (NHS) told DAWN that there are around eight million people aged 65 and above. Terming it a slow pace, the official said that people must register themselves so that they would be inoculated as soon as the vaccine would reach the Adult Vaccination Centres.

The citizens who have registered themselves will start getting vaccinated this month. Senior citizens who want to get themselves registered can send an SMS from any mobile phone with their CNIC to 1166 or visit nims.nadra.gov.pk to get registered.

On February 3, Pakistan began its vaccination drive which aims to inoculate over one million healthcare workers with the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine. So far, more than 52700 health workers have been vaccinated across Pakistan with the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre, as many as 1,163 cases and 42 deaths were reported in the past 24 hours. The number of active COVID-19 cases has increased to 22184.

Coronavirus Pakistan AstraZeneca Coronavirus Vaccine Ministry of National Health Services Sinopharm vaccine registration senior citizens

180000 senior citizens have so far registered for coronavirus vaccine

Senate elections: SC for secret ballot; ECP asked to stay watchful

One in four people will have hearing problems by 2050: WHO

US to impose sanctions on Russia for Navalny poisoning: report

First 8 months of FY21: Exports grow 4.6pc YoY

Feb CPI rate rises to 8.70pc

NA told: Debt-to-GDP ratio may soar to 87pc by end-FY21

Line of Control: Work on NJHP stopped due to shelling: Wapda

Three Sindh PTI MPAs ‘go missing’: Khurrum

Around 30 MNAs meet PM

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters