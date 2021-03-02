ANL 32.60 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (3.59%)
ASC 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.56%)
ASL 25.48 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (7.06%)
AVN 96.00 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.32%)
BOP 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
BYCO 9.88 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.02%)
DGKC 135.89 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (0.81%)
EPCL 51.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.15%)
FCCL 24.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 24.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.36%)
FFL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.63%)
HASCOL 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
HUBC 86.25 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (1.71%)
HUMNL 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.14%)
JSCL 26.39 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (5.81%)
KAPCO 38.10 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.87%)
KEL 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
LOTCHEM 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.42%)
MLCF 47.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
PAEL 37.74 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.48%)
PIBTL 11.73 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
POWER 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.74%)
PPL 92.00 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.49%)
PRL 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.37%)
PTC 8.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.6%)
SILK 1.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.07 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (6.68%)
TRG 146.60 Increased By ▲ 5.00 (3.53%)
UNITY 30.67 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (3.09%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.65%)
BR100 4,981 Increased By ▲ 68.74 (1.4%)
BR30 25,787 Increased By ▲ 455.43 (1.8%)
KSE100 45,989 Increased By ▲ 395.4 (0.87%)
KSE30 19,256 Increased By ▲ 200.51 (1.05%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Twitter to boot users who persist with Covid-19 lies

  • Covid-19 vaccination campaigns are taking place in many countries in an effort to keep people healthy and return to pre-pandemic lifestyles.
AFP 02 Mar 2021

SAN FRANCISCO: Twitter said Monday it will start labeling misleading tweets about Covid-19 vaccines and boot users who persist in spreading such misinformation.

The one-to-many messaging service introduced a "strike system" that will gradually escalate to a permanent ban after the fifth offending tweet.

"We believe the strike system will help to educate the public on our policies and further reduce the spread of potentially harmful and misleading information on Twitter," the San Francisco-based company said in a blog post.

"Particularly for repeated moderate and high-severity violations of our rules."

Twitter users will be notified when a tweet is labeled as misleading or needs to be removed for breaking the platform's rules, earning a strike, according to the company.

The second and third strikes will each result in the violating account being blocked for 12 hours.

With a fourth violation, an account will be sidelined for seven days. A fifth strike will get accounts permanently suspended, Twitter said.

Twitter late last year began calling on users to remove dangerously misleading Covid-19 claims, including suggestions that vaccines are used to harm or control people.

The service also targeted baseless claims about adverse effects of vaccines or questioning the reality of the pandemic.

Since then, Twitter has removed more than 8,400 tweets and notified some 11.5 million accounts worldwide about violations of its Covid-19 information rules.

The strike system is similar to what Twitter applies to election-related misinformation, which led to former US president Donald Trump being permanently banned for repeated violations, including language that the platform said could incite violence and questioning the integrity of the voting process.

Covid-19 vaccination campaigns are taking place in many countries in an effort to keep people healthy and return to pre-pandemic lifestyles.

YouTube and Facebook are among the online platforms that have taken steps to fight the spread of lies about the pandemic and vaccines.

facebook Twitter COVID19

Twitter to boot users who persist with Covid-19 lies

180000 senior citizens have so far registered for coronavirus vaccine

Senate elections: SC for secret ballot; ECP asked to stay watchful

One in four people will have hearing problems by 2050: WHO

US to impose sanctions on Russia for Navalny poisoning: report

First 8 months of FY21: Exports grow 4.6pc YoY

Feb CPI rate rises to 8.70pc

NA told: Debt-to-GDP ratio may soar to 87pc by end-FY21

Line of Control: Work on NJHP stopped due to shelling: Wapda

Three Sindh PTI MPAs ‘go missing’: Khurrum

Around 30 MNAs meet PM

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters