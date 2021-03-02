Joint cantonment area of Gwadar: Coast Guards to get 25 acres of land

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) will be provided 25 acres of land in the joint cantonment area of Gwadar as an alternate against vacation of 25 acres in their occupation, official sources told Business Recorder.

On February 25, 2021, Ministry of Maritime Affairs informed the Cabinet Committee on China Pakistan Economic Corridor that the Eastbay Expressway was passing through a piece of land measuring 44 acres which was in possession of Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG). As per the master plan of Gwadar port, the land under possession was designated for Gwadar Free Zone and Right of Way (Row) of the Eastbay Expressway.

In a meeting chaired by the then President and the Prime Minister on June 10, 2005, it was directed that the PCG shall immediately vacate the land for utilization as per the Gwadar Port Master Plan. Later on, in another meeting held on February 22, 2018, chaired by Secretary Planning it was decided that the decision of the Prime Minister stands valid and must be implemented in true letter and spirit.

Moreover, Ministry of Interior was directed to play a proactive role and to ensure immediate alternate measures to satisfy PCG. After constant efforts, 19 acres of land out of the total 44 acres was vacated by PCG and compensation amount of Rs 58.00 million was approved for PCG by ECC on May 6, 2020 in lieu of the Eastbay. For vacation of the rest of the 25 acres a meeting was held in the Ministry of Interior on August 31, 2020, wherein it was decided that Gwadar Development Authority (GDA) would hold a meeting with the stakeholders at Gwadar.

The meeting at Gwadar was held on September 21, 2020, and it was decided that since the internal management including Planning of Joint Cantonment rests with Ministry of Defence, therefore, GDA cannot earmark land in Cantonment. Moreover, PCG already was in possession of 30 acres of land in the Southern part of Joint Cantonment, therefore, GDA supported PCG's stance for allotment of land in the Southern part of Cantonment. In the meeting held at the Ministry of Maritime Affairs, it was decided that Ministry of Interior would move a formal request to Ministry of Defence for demarcation of 50 acres of land already allocated to PCG in the Joint Cantonment, and demolish structures constructed on the right of way.

Ministry of Maritime Affairs further noted that Gwadar Port Authority had reported that PCG had once again started construction works on the land in their possession despite being paid for previously demolished structures. This issue was brought to the notice of Ministry of Interior on December 15, 2020 with the request to direct PCG to stop unauthorized construction on the land already leased to Chinese Concession Holder.

Ministry of Maritime Affairs requested the Cabinet Committee on CPEC to direct: (i) Ministry of Interior /PCG to immediately vacate 25 acres of land under their possession at Gwadar Free Zone; and (ii) MoD to allocate land to PCG in the Joint Cantonment area at Gwadar.

During the ensuing discussion, Ministry of Interior agreed to the proposal subject to availability of an alternate land for PCG. Ministry of Defense also agreed, in principle, to the proposal with the observation that a formal request for provision of land in the Joint Cantonment area of Gwadar may be made to them.

The Committee approved the proposal with the direction to the Ministry of Interior/PCG to initiate a formal request to Ministry of Defence for provision of alternate land in Joint Cantonment area of Gwadar. In this regard, Ministry of Defence and Ministry of Interior would devise an implementation plan and a progress report thereon shall be submitted to CCoCPEC in two weeks.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021