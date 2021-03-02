ANL 32.00 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.68%)
ASC 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.56%)
ASL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.31%)
AVN 95.25 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.53%)
BOP 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
BYCO 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.76%)
DGKC 135.77 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (0.72%)
EPCL 51.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.67%)
FCCL 24.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.44%)
FFBL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
FFL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.63%)
HASCOL 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.12%)
HUBC 85.65 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1%)
HUMNL 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.71%)
JSCL 24.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
KAPCO 37.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.94%)
KEL 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.98%)
LOTCHEM 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.38%)
MLCF 47.17 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.47%)
PAEL 37.35 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.43%)
PIBTL 11.81 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.11%)
POWER 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.27%)
PPL 92.50 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (2.04%)
PRL 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.77%)
PTC 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.14%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
SNGP 41.07 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (6.68%)
TRG 143.40 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.27%)
UNITY 30.02 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.91%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.65%)
BR100 4,955 Increased By ▲ 42.89 (0.87%)
BR30 25,633 Increased By ▲ 301.5 (1.19%)
KSE100 45,907 Increased By ▲ 313.33 (0.69%)
KSE30 19,200 Increased By ▲ 144.19 (0.76%)
Early trade in New York: Dollar index rises

Reuters Updated 02 Mar 2021

NEW YORK: The dollar index rose to a three-week high on Monday as investors bet on faster growth and inflation in the United States, while the Australian dollar gained after Australia’s central bank increased its bond purchases in a bid to stem rapidly rising yields.

The dollar has gained in the past few sessions as US government bond yields jump on expectations that growth and inflation will increase as the administration prepares new fiscal stimulus and vaccinations against COVID-19 become more widespread.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields edged higher to 1.432% on Monday, but are holding below the one-year high of 1.614% reached on Thursday.

The dollar index rose 0.28% to 91.009, after earlier reaching 91.127, the highest level since Feb. 8.

The euro fell 0.17% against the greenback to $1.2048.

Traders were also waiting for a speech later on Monday by President Christine Lagarde, who is under pressure to act against rising yields in the euro zone.

The Aussie was last at $0.7757, after dropping to $0.7693 on Friday.

The safe haven yen reached 106.77 against the dollar, its weakest level since Aug. 28. In cryptocurrency markets, bitcoin rose 6.69% to $48,275 but was still off a record high of $58,354.14 hit on Feb. 21.

